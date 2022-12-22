My hero of the year – Volodymyr Zelenskyy

For many Ukrainians, this year’s Christmas will be held by candlelight Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Congress yesterday. In what may have been his first outing outside Ukraine since the war started 300 days before, Zelenskyy didn’t don a suit for the occasion. Ever the role player, he turned up on Capitol Hill wearing his signature khaki fatigues.

I watched President Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress in the early hours (UK time). I couldn’t help welling up at times. Here was a man once dismissed as a comedian that once pretended to be a president and incredulously became the real thing. Now he is standing on the world stage. Leading the fight for peace against Putin and Russia’s generals.

The war in Ukraine is not just about Putin’s manic ambition for recreating the USSR with all its threats to the rest of the world and its suppression of internal dissent. It is not just about a bitter, bloody and deathly conflict. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have been killed. One in four of Ukraine’s population has been displaced. Several towns, cities, and villages have been destroyed. Maybe 70,000 or more Russian soldiers have died.

It is a fight for freedom. Zelenskyy’s nation is fighting a proxy war against a dictator on behalf of the rest of the free world.

Zelenskyy stood unfazed as Congress repeat edly rose to give him standing ovations, to whistle and cheer.

He deftly addressed his speech to the American people, among whom support is diminishing. Support is lowest among Republicans, including some sceptical members of Congress.

He told representatives:

Against all odds and doom and gloom, Ukraine is alive and kicking. Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender. Just like the brave American soldiers which held their lines and fought back Hitler’s forces during the Christmas of 1944. Brave Ukrainian soldiers are doing the same to Putin’s forces this Christmas.

Zelenskyy addressed the need for funding and hardware from the west:

Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy. Your support is crucial. We have artillery, yes. Thank you. We have it. Is it enough? Honestly, not really.

That drew ironic laughter. Zelenskyy doubled down of the importance of a war far from American soil:

This battle will define in what world our children and grandchildren will live. Next year will be a turning point. Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender. The struggle will define in what world our children and grandchildren will live and then our children and grandchildren.

And Zelenskyy had a message for Russian citizens:

The Russian tyranny has lost control over us. I know one more very important thing. The Russians will stand a chance to be free only when they defeat the Kremlin in their minds.

Towards the end of his speech, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris a Ukrainian flag signed by frontline troops in Bakhmut, where “every inch was soaked in blood”:

This flag is a symbol of our victory in this war. We stand, we fight and we will win because we are united – Ukraine, America and the entire free world.

Britain should continue to back this war. Rishi Sunak, forever an accountant lacking in vision, is reviewing how much support for Ukraine is costing Britain. This is not a time to walk away from nation that supports a free world. Where soldiers and citizens are laying down their lives for a free world.

It is a time to ensure that tyranny doesn’t win.

