My Solution for Party HQ Issues – Let ALDC run it

Over the past few days, there have been all sorts of stories leaking out of the Great George Street bunker about the appalling and depressing state of the finances of our Federal Party.

All of which begs the question, “Why are we in Great George Street at all?” I have no idea what the rent is or the rates are on that building, but I know that it is situated in one of the most expensive areas for real estate in the whole of the UK. I also know that London is the most expensive place for employers in the UK. As you might have guessed my solution to the Party’s finances is to move most of our HQ out of London.

Of, course, some elements of Party HQ need to remain within the Westminster Village. I am sure that we need to keep The President’s and Chief Executive’s office; the press office and research inside or close to the Whitehall bubble. However, for the rest, they could be run from anywhere. Conferences; membership; IT support; campaigns; compliance; finance etc. can be delivered for the Party from anywhere in the UK. Rents would be half (at most) of what is paid in the central London area. Employment would either be cheaper or in relative terms, we could pay our staff more.

This may seem treacherous thinking, but it is not new in our Party. Local Government and publications etc. used to be run from Party HQ, but they have been ‘farmed out’ for more than 25 years. If we are looking at other Parties Labour devolved a lot of their staff to the North East almost 20 years ago.

So, am I suggesting that Liverpool would be the best place for the move? Well, I’d like to, but I have to confess that I think the operation should move to Manchester. Why Manchester? Because, it is where ALDC works from to support councillors campaigning for local governments seats and that is, almost always, the precursor to parliamentary success.

To be more adventurous why not let ALDC run those functions? I do not doubt that ALDC is the most effective part of the Party’s machinery. They get their appeal out to members effectively; run their membership function excellently, and I could well imagine some savings in them running the systems for all these things. There would be a closer liaison between ALDC campaign support staff and the Party allowing even better joined-up services and support to our campaigners who mainly don’t differentiate between parliamentary and local campaigning.

The other advantage is that this would put our policies into action. We are committed devolutionists concerning policy. Wouldn’t it be nice to put our efforts where our mouth is? I believe that our Country would be better run if we broke the power or Whitehall and Westminster. I think that would be true of our Party as well.

There is definitely an air in the Party of metropolitan elitism. Much of this comes from the fact that there is a substantial contingent on the committees of the Party who live within an hour’s journey to central London. That won’t change. Regrettably, London is still the best place for people from all over the Country to meet up. However, our HQ staff mainly coming from outside the bubble would even up the balance a little.

Just some thoughts from someone who has never been considered part of the metropolitan elite (I hope!)

* Cllr Richard Kemp CBE, Leader, Liverpool Liberal Democrats

Advert

  • chris moore 21st Nov '18 - 8:01am

    Richard,

    1.You are from a metrópolis, albeit a smallish one.
    2. You are clearly an elite member of society.

    Hence you are a member of a metropolitan elite. Enjoy your day.

    Good article. Definitely move more “central” functions” out of London. High time.

  • pmknowles 21st Nov '18 - 8:02am

    Well said. BBC and ITV have news centres at Salford Quays and Channel 4 is moving a lot of staff to Leeds. With video conferencing a lot of stuff can be done remotely so why not?

  • David Becket 21st Nov '18 - 9:17am

    Not only could we save some jobs and keep the operation viable we would get a good press for moving jobs that do not have to be in London out of London, instead of bad press for running out of cash. A commitment to the north might even pick up some votes. Come on Vince, you do not need a special conference to do this, start the ball rolling. I just hope the party had the sense to include a break out clause in the Great George Street Lease.

  • Mark Smulian 21st Nov '18 - 9:25am

    My, admittedly limited, understanding of the situation (when probed for Liberator) is that the way the lease was set out when it was agreed many years ago now makes it more economic to stay than go for the remainder of its term. I don’t know the technicalities, but no doubt someone does.

  • David Hughes 21st Nov '18 - 10:17am

    Strongly agree with Richard, and have advocated such a move since becoming English Party Treasurer four years ago. The current lease ends in just over two years time but it should be agreed well in advance that we will move HQ out of London, with a small satellite for a few vital functions in London. Manchester is the obvious destination in order to maximise integrated campaigning activity with ALDC.

