My visit to the home of the Welsh Wizard

I will admit to being in two minds about David Lloyd George. He was a great Liberal whose People’s Budget was the first real attempt by a government to meaningfully redistribute wealth, creating the first semblances of the welfare state. He was also the first Welsh Prime Minister. He also, however, used his power and influence over women, as has been documented in Ffion Hague’s book – The Pain and the Privilege.

This week I visited his birth place now museum in Llanystumdwy in North Wales. He came from very humble beginnings, living in a tiny cottage, sharing a bed with his mother – who was single – and two siblings.

The museum charts his life and achievements from transformative social welfare programmes including old age pensions, to his most controversial policy of conscription. It also offers a balanced narrative of his affairs – he would possibly be a plaintiff in the #MeToo movement in this day and age.

The museum is under threat of closure – their funding may end in March next year and a business case is going to the local council for consideration. On my visit I spoke to a young woman who worked at the museum. She told me of her hopes for a Lloyd George debating school at the museum for young people. As well as learning how to debate, she wants young people to learn of some difficult aspects of Lloyd George’s life and career, such as conscription and his treatment of women.

I ended my visit with an overwhelming sense that we have to do all we can to preserve this part of our Welsh and Liberal history – warts and all. The museum, which celebrates the achievements of a boy who achieved great things, without privileged upbringing or an Eton education, could and should play a role in nurturing the next generation of Welsh – and hopefully – liberal politicians. It should carry a message for future aspiring politicians about the potential of politics to change lives, a word of warning about abuse of power and influence over others, and the importance of treating people with fairness, dignity, and compassion.

If you would like to be a Friend of the Museum and help it thrive, here’s the link.

* Jane Dodds is Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats