My visit to the home of the Welsh Wizard

I will admit to being in two minds about David Lloyd George. He was a great Liberal whose People’s Budget was the first real attempt by a government to meaningfully redistribute wealth, creating the first semblances of the welfare state. He was also the first Welsh Prime Minister. He also, however, used his power and influence over women, as has been documented in Ffion Hague’s book – The Pain and the Privilege.
This week I visited his birth place now museum in Llanystumdwy in North Wales. He came from very humble beginnings, living in a tiny cottage, sharing a bed with his mother – who was single – and two siblings.
The museum charts his life and achievements from transformative social welfare programmes including old age pensions, to his most controversial policy of conscription. It also offers a balanced narrative of his affairs – he would possibly be a plaintiff in the #MeToo movement in this day and age.
The museum is under threat of closure – their funding may end in March next year and a business case is going to the local council for consideration. On my visit I spoke to a young woman who worked at the museum. She told me of her hopes for a Lloyd George debating school at the museum for young people. As well as learning how to debate, she wants young people to learn of some difficult aspects of Lloyd George’s life and career, such as conscription and his treatment of women.
I ended my visit with an overwhelming sense that we have to do all we can to preserve this part of our Welsh and Liberal history – warts and all. The museum, which celebrates the achievements of a boy who achieved great things, without privileged upbringing or an Eton education, could and should play a role in nurturing the next generation of Welsh – and hopefully – liberal politicians. It should carry a message for future aspiring politicians about the potential of politics to change lives, a word of warning about abuse of power and influence over others, and the importance of treating people with fairness, dignity, and compassion.
If you would like to be a Friend of the Museum and help it thrive, here’s the link.
* Jane Dodds is Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats
Lloyd George’s government record is important, but its not the only reason he left a great leagacy to rural Wales. He is remembered for his achievements before he was in government.
He was instrumental in the rise of Liberalism in rural Wales through his championing of tenant farmers exploited by greedy landlords, and his opposition to church tithes, paid by non conformists to a church they did not believe in. In the late 19th century tenant farmers were hounded out by Conservative landlords just because of who they voted for and what chapel they attended. Lloyd George’s legacy created an attachment to Liberalism in rural Wales that lasted for a hundred years.
I have visited the museum, and Lloyd George’s grave on the slopes which lead down to the river Dwyfor.
It was a long time ago, around 1979, shortly after I got married. It was very peaceful, and I was particulary moved by the fact that DLG, after rising to such incredible heights, wanted to be buried in this little place where he grew up.
I will be signing up as a Friend of the museum, and encourage others to do the same.
I read Ffion Hague’s book, and thought it managed very well to be sympathetic to both the most important women in Lloyd George’s life: both his wife and Frances Stevenson, trying to make a career in a male-dominated world. As to the references to other women throughout the book: I understand why he was nicknamed ‘the goat’.
My wife and I visited the museum and Lloyd George’s grave many years ago. My abiding memory of the former was the curator’s insistence on answering my questions in Welsh and of my thinking that, like Churchill’s grave at Bladon, how understated the latter was given the stature of the man buried there. Both were liberals at one time or another. Perhaps that’s why they eschewed pomp and circumstance in favour of simplicity. Of course, neither were Saints. What was it that Shakespeare’s Mark Antony said about Caesar?