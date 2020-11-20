Newest issue of Liberator free online

Liberator’s second online only issue is out and available for free download at: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk

What’s inside?

Alongside Radical Bulletin, Letters, Reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary, Liberator 404 includes:

Conflict, uncertainty and being wrong: welcome to ‘the science’

Science isn’t about boffins imparting hard facts – it involves a lot of disagreement and uncertainty. Acknowledging this could improve both how politicians use science and public trust in them, says Christy Lawrance.

Dazed and confused

Constantly chasing regulations, the failure of ‘track and trace’ and local political incompetence have combined to make Covid-19’s second wave worse in northern England, says Jackie Pearcey.

Now go and sell it

The Liberal Democrats have backed the idea of a universal basic income. Now they must promote it as the cornerstone of a new radical politics, says Paul Hindley.

The North moves the political plates

Liberal Democrat conference had to duck the issue of English regions, but anger is rising in the north at the lack of devolution, says Tony Greaves.

Will he go quietly?

Donald Trump has another two months in which to make baseless claims of voter fraud and even turn out armed supporters. Has he really gone, asks Martha Elliott.

Firing up to tackle nationalism

A new book ‘How To Be A Liberal’ seeks to inspire liberals battered by populist governments. Susan Simmonds takes a look.

Tribal disloyalties

A new publication has found 14 UK political tribes – and the Liberal Democrats lost all of them heavily in 2019. David Grace runs the numbers for some lessons on core votes.

Capturing carbon on the wind

Solar and wind power, electric vehicles and battery storage all bring problems. It’s time to look at nuclear fusion and man-made hydrocarbons for energy, says David Ridgway.

Forgotten neighbours

The western Balkans have slipped out of the news but still harbour an area of instability on the EU’s eastern edge, says John Martin.

On his way out

Europe’s last dictator faces an eventual fall in Belarus, says Rupinder Singh.

Who will they come for next?

Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett reports on the fight to defend LGBT rights against repression in Poland and Hungary.