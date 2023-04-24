The Voice

NHS dentistry survey: 1 in 4 delaying or avoiding treatment

By | Mon 24th April 2023 - 10:45 am

Responding to the survey from the British Dental Association (BDA) showing nearly a quarter (23%) of adults are delaying or going without NHS dental treatment for cost reasons, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

Whacking up charges for NHS dental appointments at a time when people are struggling to pay the bills shows just how out of touch this Conservative Government is.

This price hike will do nothing to fix NHS dentistry. All it will mean is fewer people getting the care and treatment they need, with ever more people turning to dangerous DIY dentistry.

The Government needs to fix the broken NHS dentistry system and make sure everyone can see a dentist on the NHS when they need to.That must start with investing the cash earmarked for NHS dentistry that has scandalously gone unspent, and reforming the broken system that has driven dentists away from offering NHS appointments.

  • Steve Trevethan 24th Apr '23 - 11:49am

    Might the Conservative governments not be out of touch but very much in touch with a long term policy of impoverishing the regular citizen?

  • Nonconformistradical 24th Apr '23 - 11:54am

    @Steve Trevethan
    When would you expect a tory government to support a policy whereby the well off contribute a decent share to the common good?

