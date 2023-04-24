Political chaos and political reform

If you haven’t read the extracts from Anthony Seldon’s forthcoming book on Boris Johnson’s mismanagement of government, being serialised in the Times and Sunday Times since Saturday, you’re missing something that you can usefully quote next time you come up against a Tory candidate. Seldon is not a commentator who can be dismissed by the Right as a ‘leftie’ intellectual. Biographer of Margaret Thatcher, former vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham, son of one of the founders of the Institute of Economic Affairs, he is a pillar of the conservative establishment. (Full disclosure: his mother canvassed for the Liberals in the Orpington by-election, and Michael Steed and I stayed there for a week.) The extracts quote from insiders who knew what was going on.

And it’s devastating. Chaotic, with an incompetent prime minister dependent on an adviser (Dominic Cummings) who despised him almost as much as he despised Parliament and the conventional rules of constitutional government, and with a new partner/wife with her own political views and expertise. It portrays inability to take clear decisions at the centre or to implement them through Departments, with an inbuilt tendency to bypass ministers and civil servants whenever possible and to prioritise presentation over substance. This was politics as a permanent campaign, rather than a recognition that government is complicated and unavoidably slow-moving.

The Conservatives campaigned in 2017 and 2019 on a platform of strong and stable single-party government, against what they portrayed as the chaos of coalition – by which they meant a Labour government dependent on the SNP. What they’ve inflicted on the UK is the chaos of single-party factionalism, compounded by dreadful leadership choices in both Johnson and Truss. Opinions on May and Sunak are a little less negative, but both have been hamstrung by internal conflicts within the parliamentary party between a dwindling bunch of pragmatists, a group of ambitious cynics and an ideological right. The defenestration of Raab suggests that the chaos will roll on to the 2024 election, likely to be postponed to the latest possible date by continuing squabbles between ‘realos’ and ‘fundamentalists’.

If you’ve time from your door-knocking, Ian Dunt’s new book, ‘How Westminster Works… and why it doesn’t’, provides a devastating analysis of the current over-centralised political system, to throw at the Tories (and Labour) activists you debate. His description of how probation was privatised, and how Westminster ignored the negative result, is a classic illustration of how our system misfunctions.

Labour’s position at present is that everything would be fine if we only had a change of government. They show little interest in changing the way Parliament works, ‘wasting’ time on reforming the rules of political behaviour, let alone changing the voting system. Gordon Brown’s lengthy 2022 report appears likely to be buried. Both in the Commons and the Lords, Labour was hesitant in its opposition to last year’s Elections Act, allowing the abolition of the preferential vote for mayors and limits of Electoral Commission autonomy to go through.

But we believe in constitutional change. And this provides an opportunity to argue for it, facing an electorate that is deeply disillusioned with the current system. The anger that Tories direct at ‘the liberal elite’ which they claim block their efforts to pull Britain towards a free market paradise partly reflects their recognition that they have failed to persuade the majority of voters, in spite of all their well-funded efforts. Opinion polls show that 49% of the British public trust the civil service, against 24% who trust the government. Polls also show that twice as many trust the BBC as the written press, despite all the anti-BBC articles in the Mail, Telegraph and Times. The public distrust Westminster, professional politicians and right-wing think tanks, and trust public service workers, regulators and judges much more.

We need some more detailed work on political reform, to set out a list of immediate changes that any new government should introduce, and of longer-term changes that any progressive government should set under way. There’s some high-quality work underway in universities and think tanks on this, on which we need to draw. The challenge is to convert it into messages that will make sense to voters on the doorstep. ‘We don’t just need a change of government. We need a change of system.’

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.