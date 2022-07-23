Nominate someone for this year’s party awards – deadline 8th August

Every Conference, the party honours those who have given excellent service in various capacities.

At Autumn Conference in Brighton in September (register here if you haven’t already) we will be presenting:

The Belinda Eyre Brook Award – for those who work for our elected representatives

The Dadabhai Naoroji Award, – for the local party who has done most to increase ethnic minority participation and representation

The Harriet Smith Award – for those who have never been elected to office but who have served the party with distinction

The Penhaligon Award – for the local party who has done most to increase membership and member engagement

The President’s Award – for those elected to public office who have shown excellence and commitment

In addition, Lib Dem Women give the Patsy Calton Award for exceptional women who have made a difference.

The deadline for nominations is 8th August and you can find out more information, including how to nominate, here.

If you are wondering what sorts of things to include in a nomination, we have some examples from previous years here.