Did Liz Truss jump parties to advance in politics?

Here on LDV, we have been reviewing the past of a politician who might our next prime minister. Once an ardent Lib Dem with a passion for getting rid of the monarchy, she appeared on national TV with Mark Pack and Paddy Ashdown. In today’s Times, we learn more about the young Liz Truss from Neil Fawcett, a Liberal Democrat councillor who is part of Layla Moran’s team in Oxfordshire.

She was bloody difficult to work with… I wasn’t massively surprised when she turned up as a Tory. I would not be surprised if she made a choice that she wanted to get on in politics and jumped horses to do it. What has surprised me is that she has got to the level she has, because I never felt that she was particularly talented.

That’s not exactly praise from Fawcett and he doesn’t stop there:

In those days Liz was very much on the radical side of the Liberal Democrats. As well as the abolition of the monarchy, she was calling for the legalisation of cannabis. Paddy Ashdown… was at the conference and it really upset him because he felt like we were on the brink of a breakthrough and should be courting wavering Tory voters rather than drawing attention to these divisive issues. She always had a very strong view on everything but she didn’t have the experience to back it up. We had to tell her that just because she knew how things worked at Oxford University, it didn’t mean it would work elsewhere. I got the impression that she was more concerned with grabbing the limelight and being seen to be radical rather than believing in it.

The Times, which is clearly backing Rishi Sunak, is taking part in the mudslinging that has been a feature of this Tory leadership election from day one. But so are all the other right leaning newspapers. Elections can be rough but this looks to becoming rougher than most.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.