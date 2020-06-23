Nominations for leader open tomorrow at 9am!

Tomorrow morning at 9am, members will be able to begin nominating candidates for leader.

Members will also get an email with a confirmation of how they’ll receive their ballot (or if you need to renew).

The emails are going out over the course of the day and if you haven’t had one by 9am on the 25th June, please email [email protected] and we can take a look and make sure you don’t miss out.

To nominate a candidate, you’ll need to go to www.libdems.org.uk/nominate

You can only nominate one candidate to be leader and we’ll be posting how many nominations each candidate has gained here: www.libdems.org.uk/leadership at the end of each day once we’ve competed validating the nominations.

You can also find all of the latest information on the leadership election, including the hustings dates that have been announced so far here: www.libdems.org.uk/leadership

Lastly, if you’d like to discuss the leadership election, please come and join the Internal Elections Discussion Group: www.facebook.com/groups/LibDemElections

Happy nominating!

Here is a graphic of the main timings for our leadership election:

* Mike Dixon is Chief Executive of the Liberal Democrats