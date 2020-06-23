Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Celebrating 100!

By | Tue 23rd June 2020 - 5:00 pm

Yes, it is my birthday. No, I am not 100, although three quarters of the way there.

What I am celebrating, to my surprise, is this, my 100th Isolation Diary. Back in March I tentatively approached my colleagues on the editorial team of Lib Dem Voice to see if they thought it would be a good idea to have some daily musings on life in self-isolation. They have encouraged me even though the posts often have little direct political relevance.

So I have now managed to impose some 50,000 words on you, my readers. Most entries are introspective, exploring the inner life of lockdown, the limitations of shielding, and daily practicalities. Some have been commentaries on the wider political scene, such as the Black Lives Matter campaign, and the rewriting of history. Others have allowed me to examine my own values and relate them to my upbringing, to my faith, or even, in one case, my ancestry. I have explored some of my favourite places. There is probably too much about singing and the theatre, and the risks in belonging to a choir, and you have seen too many photos of the results of my cooking experiments.

Yesterday – too late for my diary – the Government announced new guidance for people who are shielding, like us. The scheme as a whole will finish at the end of July, although I’m pleased to hear that we will still be able to get priority slots for online supermarket deliveries.  From July 6th we can meet outside in a group of up to six people. Single shielders can now form a bubble.

I am planning to tail off this Isolation Diary project in the next week or so. From the end of this month I will stop daily entries and just produce an occasional post when something that is relevant to shielding and isolation emerges.

However, I don’t want to discard this extended reflection on a unique period in my life, so am planning to publish substantial extracts in a book which I will distribute to close friends and family.

As for my birthday, I celebrated with a socially distanced BBQ in the garden with one of my sons, whom I hadn’t seen in person for four months. We enjoyed a cocktail and mocktail party via Zoom with the rest of our family. The sun shone and my lovely husband baked me a cake!

 

 

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

