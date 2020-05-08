Isolation diary: Marking VE Day

Embed from Getty Images

I was born a few weeks after VE Day, but before VJ Day which marked the end of global warfare in 1945. At the time my father was in India serving as an Army Chaplain with the Gold Coast regiment and he didn’t actually get home to see me until the following summer.

My parents rarely talked about the war, and it was years before I learnt anything at all about my father’s time in India and Ghana. In fact, their generation just wanted to get back to normal life and protect children from information about the atrocities. We weren’t taught anything about the two World Wars in school, either. It was a shock, many years later, to learn about the Holocaust and the Blitz in the Second War, and about the slaughter in the trenches in the First War.

We were to have happy childhoods, unlike the generation just before us. Things didn’t get back to normal straightaway, though. There were still food shortages and ration books.

I used to hate Remembrance Sunday in those days. I started writing to a German penfriend in my teens (and we are still very much in touch), so I was uncomfortable with its latent anti-German sentiment. It was left to my generation to build the bridges with our former enemies, and that included the European project.

Remembrance Sunday also seemed to glorify war with its stories of sacrifice and bravery. In fact, I have never liked the use of the word ‘sacrifice’ in the context of war. Self-sacrifice is a deliberate act of allowing oneself to die for the greater good, whereas most people who die in war are doing their best to inflict damage while keeping themselves safe. Talk of noble self-sacrifice clouds the fact that young men (mostly) were pawns in a much larger game, with very little control over what they did. Of course, that is not to undervalue those people who did consciously die to save others, and were awarded the Victoria Cross posthumously.

However, I did respect what others did on Remembrance Sunday, since those older than me were remembering family and friends – people they really knew and loved – who had died in war.

By the start of this century Acts of Remembrance appeared to be dwindling out of existence, as the war generation left us. But then the Acts were revived as we reached certain milestones. In 2014 and 2018 we commemorated the 100th Anniversaries of the start and end of World War 1. Last year we recalled the decisive World War 2 D-Day landings, 75 years on. And we revived the practice of holding a two minute silence at war memorials at 11am on 11th November, whatever day of the week it was, and not just on the closest Sunday.

21st century Acts of Remembrance are rather different in tone from those I remember when I was young. For a start, they encompass other conflicts that have taken place since 1918. They also remind us of the horror and futility of war.

Today the UK is marking VE Day in a slightly muted way with a two minute silence at 11am and an address from the Queen this evening. Locally people are holding socially distanced street parties and virtual get-togethers. I think many of us were surprised to discover that today is a Bank Holiday, transposed from the usual first Monday in May.

I still have mixed feelings about it all and I haven’t called this post ‘Celebrating VE Day’. My mother enjoyed an amazing party on 8th May 1945, although separated from my father, but I won’t be dancing this evening.

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.