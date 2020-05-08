Pitching my idea: Reduce the legal drinking age

Embed from Getty Images

Having finally finished my undergraduate dissertation, I suddenly find myself with a lot of time on my hands, while also being limited for what I’m able to do with that time as a result of the unprecedented circumstances we all currently find ourselves in. We’re also in the middle of our party’s period of reflection, after a disappointing General Election result and before the election of a new leader to take us into a new chapter with new USPs. In other words, there is surely no better time than now to pitch a policy idea that can be included with many others in our new platform.

Like many, I’ve always appreciated the ability of members to formulate policy. In other words, I genuinely enjoy sitting in a conference hall in various seaside towns and voting on policies written by members who have far greater expertise on the issue at hand than I presumably ever will. I don’t claim to have any expertise on public health, other than my own lived experience and observations drawn from the existing research. However, going forward, we’re a party desperately in need of new, unique ideas and if my first Lib Dem voice entry at least gets people to consider the issue then that’ll be a success in my book.

So, my idea is simple: bring legal age limits on alcohol in line with those in Germany, which are as follows;

At Age 14 minors may consume fermented products such as beer and wine, provided they are in the presence of a legal guardian. At Age 16 minors are allowed to purchase and consume the same fermented products, without custodial supervision. At Age 18, Germans have reached adulthood and are able to purchase and consume any alcoholic product.

We’re a country that enjoys alcohol and for the most part, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. Our unique pub culture is a celebrated part of our national identity, with pubs being a focal point for many of our local communities and it is something that on a human level, I and many of my friends and family enjoy. I have no intention of giving that up, albeit in moderation, because it is both fun and sociable. I’m not alone in that, with a recent survey revealing that over half of UK adults choose to spend their free time in pubs.

However, you don’t need me to be the one to tell you that alcohol can be a dangerous drink when it is abused, one that kills someone nearly every hour in the UK. Our unfortunate national statistics on alcohol abuse correlate directly with our unhealthy binge drinking culture, one that encourages people to drink to excess and actively seek inebriation.

As usual, the UK lagging behind most of our European neighbours on this issue is a result of the belief that existing laws are a realistic reflection of behaviour. The idea UK minors are somehow just going to wait patiently until their 18th birthday when they can go to a pub and have their first drink that isn’t orange juice is mere fantasy.

I speak from experience, I grew up in the UAE where even today I don’t meet the legal age limit of 21 and where the penalty for defying said age limit was much harsher and even so, myself and my friends would often obtain alcohol and drink it to excess. We were teenagers. Teenagers experiment with things, especially when that thing is made out to be such a forbidden fruit by the state.

Frankly, it doesn’t take an expert to figure out that it is much safer for teenagers to be able to experiment with alcohol, which they always will do, in controlled environments such as pubs and restaurants rather than in venues hidden from the public that carry a myriad of risks. Not to mention the German model of gradually allowing minors to access alcohol removes the forbidden fruit element that encourages binge drinking in the first place.

* George Rice was the Lib Dem PPC for Ashton-under-Lyne at the last General Election