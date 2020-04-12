Isolation diary: Celebrating Easter

Earlier in the week Hina Bokhari reminded us that major festivals of the three Abrahamic religions – Passover, the start of Ramadan and Holy Week – almost coincide this year. (I have never properly understood why Passover and Maundy Thursday don’t coincide every year.) And thank you, Hina, for a beautiful post about Easter this morning.

All three festivals include periods for introspection and reflection of the origins of our faiths, and all involve symbolic meals.

Today I would normally be enjoying a church full of colour. It is always devoid of flowers during Lent (apart from a burst of daffodils for Mothering Sunday) but on Easter Day Spring returns to the building. The flowers include many white lilies given in memory of family members who have died and a list of their names is placed by the font. This year the list has been placed there as usual, in a darkened church, but also published on the church website so all can view it and remember.

For me Holy Week, culminating in Easter Day, is not just about recalling the historical events. It is also a replay of a human journey. It starts on Palm Sunday with light-hearted celebration which darkens as the days go by, and ends with betrayal, extreme violence and death. Then comes a lull followed by resolution and new beginnings. At the still centre of the week is the warmth of a meal together, final words are said and the inevitable is faced. It speaks to the deepest human emotions.

And, of course, I am reminded that the word ‘Easter’ derives from Eostra, the Saxon goddess of Spring.

Whether you share my faith, whether you follow another religion, or whether you have no religious beliefs at all, may I wish you a joyful Easter in which, although surrounded by sadness and fear, we all celebrate Spring, new life and hope.

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

