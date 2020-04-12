Coronavirus Bonds: Why we all need them

The World Bank issued pandemic bonds in 2017 after the outbreak of the Ebola Virus in West Africa. They are a form of emergency aid to the health systems of the poorest countries eligible for funding from the International Development Association. However, as Bloomberg reports Pandemic Bonds these take a long-time to pay out and the sums are relatively small and nowhere near enough to deal with the scale of the crisis in third world countries.

What is required in developed nations now both for their own needs and to aid the poorest countries are Coronavirus bonds. These would be the equivalent of the war bonds issued in WW1 and WW2 and carry with them similar patriotic or altruistic incentives for savers and investors.

The funds would be deployed in three phases. Firstly, to ensure adequate funding for the immediate public health needs whether these be emergency hospitals, ventilators or personal protective equipment and economic support to furloughed workers and the self-employed during the lockdown and the phased relaxation of social distancing.

Secondly, to finance the fiscal stimulus required to reboot the economy primarily through the roll-out of a minimum income guarantee at subsistence level coupled with local authority administered job guarantees and placements for the unemployed aimed at alleviating staff shortages in health and social care services; warehousing and distribution; agriculture and the construction sector among others.

Thirdly, investment in the development of green infrastructure and acquisition of land for modern public housing required to accelerate the achievement of Zero carbon emission targets by 2030.

Crucially, the bonds can also serve as a store of value if they are index-linked as some pensioner bond issues have been until recently. Linking the coupon paid on these bonds to the Consumer Price Inflation Index gives pensioners and individual savers alike a relatively secure store of value that seeks to maintain the value of their savings in a way that tax-free Individual savings accounts (ISAs) cannot.

Coronavirus bonds have been discussed as a means of stronger Eurozone economies helping weaker European economies. But, with every country in the world experiencing a severe economic contraction, International policy coordination may not be enough to stave off a long-lasting depression. As worried consumers retrench and start to reduce spending and increase savings the paradox of thrift sets in. In these circumstances, each country will need to look to its own resources and national savings to rebuild economies sustainably and provide aid to the poorest countries.

Initially, National Income will fall and debt to GDP ratios will rise significantly. So too will interest costs increase on index-linked bonds and increased levels of borrowing. It is crucial that a sustainable economy is rebuilt on sold foundations. This requires major public and private investment and real rates of return on savings and capital that at the very least maintains the value of money.

It is only on this basis that we can have the public services and housing, natural environment, job security and social security safety net that are so badly needed.

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats and Chair of ALTER.