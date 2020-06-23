+++Wera Hobhouse pulls out of party leadership race

This was tweeted by Wera Hobhouse a few minutes ago:
The Liberal Democrats need a New Direction, but my campaign is no longer the best way to deliver that.
That's why I'm backing @LaylaMoran to lead our party. https://t.co/2B1lVzKidE
— Wera Hobhouse MP 🔶 (@Wera_Hobhouse) June 23, 2020
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
That simplifies things somewhat.
In Party terms this is very disappointing. Another two candidate campaign is not what the Party needs, I disagree with Ian Patterson, under alternative vote, this does not simplify anything. The debate needs ideas – I think a lack of ideas is a complication which neutered the previous debate.
Wera had proposed moving HQ away from Westminster, I suspect such a move would be damaging and lead to further marginalisation of the Party, however in good (JS Mill style) Liberal style, I think it is important to have these ideas thrashed out, because to do so would bring to light important issues that do have to be addressed.
Deeply frustrated with this, my feeling had been:
– Wera offering a return to ‘trad’ Lib Dem values as of the 90s, with her focus on local government and an ideological / strategic alliance with the centre-left; this made her very favourable to me
– Layla’s desire to perform ‘radicalism’ of an ersatz Corbyn-Green nature not likely to gain traction outside the university towns and cities
– Wera’s pushing for a structural reform of the party with devolution of decision making outside London absolutely necessary and clearly not palatable to London insiders.
I won’t vote for equidistance or even a ‘no-comment’ stance towards Labour. We need to explicitly attack the Johnson Conservatives and make it clear they have left the centre ground behind since 2016, even more since 2019. As Starmer moves Labour back towards the centre (albeit slowly) we shouldn’t feed the Tory / tabloid myth Labour is unelectable.
None of this prevents us picking up a certain kind of traditionalist one-nation Tory voter. You don’t need to go gooey-eyed about free markets and ‘classical liberalism’ to detach such people. The key is localism.
Just don’t feel either Layla or Ed really compatible with that conception of the party. Layla too obsessed with graduate fads, Ed seems flat unprepared to explicitly say the Tory parody of free-market economics is wrong on a moral level, and the Tory party as a whole should be electorally punished by a centre-left alliance restoring what was lost in 2010-2015 by conceding too much ground to Cameron.
Agree with comments from Matt and especially Martin
I was of the view, Wera, though I like her, I do not think she would connect with jo and Joe Bloggs on the issues, EU, exactly why she ought to stay in the debate, like my colleagues, think and reckon we need that.
With 11 MPs, the spectacle of 3 of them competing for leadership, would open us to ridicule. As if we haven’t had that already!
No idea what this is about. I am not neutral about who to vote for but I think we need to get the Leadership election done in civilised fashion, recognising that that’s the relatively easy bit. Then we can focus on beginning to sort the party out while working towards next May’s elections.