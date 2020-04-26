Isolation diary: Finding a balance

I had a nightmare last night. I won’t go into details because people will start doing deep analyses of my psyche, but I can reveal that it left me with a strong sense of injustice. (It had nothing to do with James Corden, though). I don’t often have bad dreams and it is a long time since I have had an anxiety dream like this one.

I have been very fortunate in not having experienced any serious mental illness in my life. I did develop post-natal depression, and I reacted with stress when I found myself in a job I hated, so I have an inkling about how it must feel. However I have observed people I am close to with more severe bouts, and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

But we cannot deny that many of us have heightened levels of fear and anxiety during lockdown, and we all need to monitor our own mental health and that of the people we live with. We need to develop coping strategies, to deal with the dark moments.

A recent analysis of diaries being kept by people in lockdown showed that a third felt they were not coping well. It seems older people, who may actually be more vulnerable, are cushioned financially and emotionally to a certain extent, whereas half of all the younger people reported a rise in anxiety and fear.

I am essentially an optimistic person – I claim no credit for that, it’s how I am. Throughout my life, whenever painful or embarrassing memories try to get into my head I firmly tell them to go away and distract myself with another activity. I know that continually suppressing difficult things is not healthy in the long run, but I choose my moments when I am feeling strong and can confront and deal with them. I don’t give away too much to other people, either.

One of my strategies during this strange time is to avoid thinking about what I am missing. People do tend to ask what I am most looking forward to once it is over, but I refuse to answer. Instead I remind myself about all the things I am enjoying, from clearing out cupboards and trying new recipes to discovering the joys of Zoom and Houseparty.

The fact is that I have enjoyed my life in the last 6 weeks. I do not want to look on it as a waiting time, poised between periods in the real world. Instead it is real living, in the same way that childhood is not a preparation for living but is life itself.

For the last year I have been attending an acting group at the Rose Theatre in Kingston. It has been an eye-opener as we have delved into a variety of acting techniques. We now meet weekly on Zoom. We spend most of the time talking about performances we have been watching, which always include the National Theatre at Home production of the week (including One Man, Two Guvnors – hence the pic).

This week our tutor suggested we try an exercise that features in The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron. We had to set aside 10 minutes to write whatever came into our heads – a stream of consciousness. We were not necessarily expected to share the output with others, but just see where it led us. So I had a go today, and today’s diary has been influenced by what emerged. It helped me to dig down a bit and identify my coping strategies. I doubt whether it will prevent any future nightmares, though.

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.