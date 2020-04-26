Layla Moran writes: Campaign for Coronavirus Compensation Scheme gathers momentum

Over the last four weeks, the numbers of NHS workers losing their lives to Coronavirus have risen. The figure now stands at well over a hundred. And then there are the other frontline workers: bus drivers, carers, teachers, to name but a few, who are risking their lives to help others.

I want to ensure that the Government recognises their bravery and courage. I’ve been calling on them to introduce a Coronavirus Compensation Scheme, to look after the families of frontline workers should the worst happen.

Over 8000 people and 50 cross-party MPs have supported the campaign so far. And this week, I unexpectedly teamed up with The Express, who to their credit, put their weight behind this campaign and are proving instrumental in helping drive this forward.

You can help too. Please sign the petition and share it far and wide.

My campaign has clear asks. This new scheme should mirror the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme and include:

a lump sum upfront

a guaranteed income for their family

child payments to eligible children under 18

This would be in addition to pension benefits. Furthermore, given the extraordinary nature of this crisis, the state should also contribute to funeral costs.

This idea was born out of frustration at not being able to show my appreciation for the care workers and the key workers who are keeping our country going at the moment. At times like this, acts of kindness and support can mean everything.

You cannot put a price on the devastation that these people will feel if they lose a loved one. But I do believe that the will make a difference to those that are making those journeys into work, that it may be one extra stress alleviated, and that that is worth something.

We are gathering momentum. At a Government briefing on Thursday, Matt Hancock was asked about the scheme, and he said he ‘hopes to be able to say something more on it very soon.’

It’s good to hear encouraging words, but the families of frontline workers who are risking their lives have waited long enough. It’s time for the Government to announce this compassionate scheme, to give these families and loved ones the security and protection they deserve.

* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon