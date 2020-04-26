‘Power for All’: A Liberal agenda for the future

The question of what the Liberal Democrats should look like, and stand for, in a post-coronavirus world is being increasingly asked. Indeed, we already have hints of the future directions of Labour and the Conservatives and it would not be surprising to see both indulge in the politics of nostalgia and advocate a return to their favoured status quo in response to this health crisis.

In the case of the Conservatives this may translate into a continuation of the neo-liberal agenda that has dominated so much economic thinking for the last forty years (a call for ‘Reaganomics’ has already appeared on ConservativeHome).

In contrast, for Keir Starmer’s Labour, particularly given how many Fabians belong to his Shadow Cabinet, it may appear in the form of a call to return to a statist, corporatist, technocratic, social democracy that dominated Britain for some thirty or so years prior to the triumph of neo-liberalism.

Just as Labour and the Conservatives failed to provide a radical and transformational response to the 2008 financial crisis, the possibility that they will fail to do so in response to this crisis is not a small one.

Both responses are, however, uninspiring and backward-looking and liberals must resist the temptation to favour either. Additionally, the alternative of merely splitting the difference between the two, picking and attempting to stitch together elements from each ‘vision’, must also be opposed.

Instead, Liberals must articulate an alternative agenda that rejects holding up both the state and the market as sacred cows. Instead, our concern should be with breaking up concentrations of power, within both the market and the state, so that it is the individual that may be as free as possible. Leave’s victory in the 2016 referendum on EU membership, with its slogan ‘Take Back Control’, was, at least in part, a reflection of powerlessness felt by many citizens. It is this sense of powerlessness that liberals should relentlessly focus on as we seek to spread power amongst citizens and to tame both the overmighty state and the domineering market.

What such a narrative might mean in terms of policies is very much open. However, power must be redistributed within both the economic and the political spheres; besides our commitment co-ownership, our party has historically neglected the former relative to the latter. For example, economic power may be spread by introducing a Universal Basic Income.

In terms of dispersing and devolving political power, as well as our traditional commitment to constitutional reform, greater attention must be paid to the provision of public services, where too often too much power is concentrated in the hands of too few. Suggestions, such as replacing Police and Crime Commissioners with directly-elected police boards, or giving more power and choice to parents to determine where, and how, their child is educated with the introduction of, say, school vouchers must, at the very least, be considered.

Whereas previously the Liberal Party called for ‘Ownership for All’ today, with many feeling ignored and powerless to shape their own lives and communities, our new mantra should be ‘Power for All’.

* Daniel Duggan is a Liberal Democrat Councillor in Gateshead