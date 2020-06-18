Isolation diary: Rewriting history

Anyone who thinks that removing statues is rewriting history should ask who wrote the history in the first place.

I wrote that sentence on Facebook this morning, having already (editorial privilege) read Paul Reynolds’ excellent article, in which he discusses the very many omissions in the current teaching of history.

My own experience of history in school was dire. I hated it, not least because of the way it was taught. The teacher spent almost every lesson dictating notes which we duly wrote down in our notebooks and attempted to remember for exams. At the end of the third year in secondary school we had to choose between History or Geography, so I chose the latter. As a result I studied no history later than the second Jacobite rebellion in 1745, and because I changed schools I actually studied that twice.

So I left school with huge gaps in my knowledge of 19th and 20th century history. For example, I didn’t know anything about the origins of Liberalism in the UK until I started reading J S Mill and others for my Philosophy degree. I didn’t understand the causes of the two World Wars and hadn’t heard of the Holocaust. I was living through the independence of former British colonies but hadn’t learned the history that would have explained why they had been coloured red on the map. I was denied any understanding of the importance of prime sources, or of historical method, and I didn’t appreciate that records were always created by the literate elite.

Of course, over my life I have gradually pieced together a lot of information about that period but still wish I had had a more formal foundation. I learnt that the history of wars is always written by the victors, so is inevitably skewed. And today’s political interference in the curriculum in the UK has striking parallels with the airbrushing of history practised by autocratic regimes.

Some years ago I read The Stranger’s Child by Alan Hollinghurst. It takes an incident that happened in a family home in 1913 and tracks how it was remembered and interpreted by subsequent generations. The main character is a poet who was killed in the First World War, and as time goes on he becomes an almost mythical persona, and his secret gay life is re-evaluated. It can be read as a metaphor for way in which the ‘truths’ of history evolve over time.

History is a dynamic entity. It can reveal fascinating, and sometime contradictory, perspectives on events. It can mould our perceptions of other cultures, and of subcultures within our own. It can overlay the values of today upon actions in the past. But most of all it can be used to distort and subvert the truth when the facts are believed to undermine a dominant narrative.

The choice of what aspects of history should be included in the school curriculum is so important. History provides a framework and a methodology through which children can interpret their own and other cultures, and hence it impacts on their own identities. And if we have taken anything at all from the Black Lives Matter campaign it is that now is the time to reassess what is taught.

