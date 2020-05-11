Isolation diary: Easing lockdown

Whilst any moves towards normality are to be welcomed, I have found all the talk about exiting lockdown rather depressing. Everyone else seems to be demob happy (as well as confused, but that’s another story), but for a couple of million of us in the UK life will not change at all for a very long time.

At least 1.5 million people in the UK have been told to shield themselves, initially for 12 weeks, because they are clinically extremely vulnerable. Someone like me, who does not have health issues but who lives with an extremely vulnerable person, has two options. I can behave like the rest of the UK under lockdown, and go out for exercise, shopping or work. But if I do that then my husband has to self-isolate from me in our own home. We would have to sleep in separate bedrooms and keep 2 metres apart at all times. So it’s not surprising that I have chosen the second option, which is to adopt the same shielding practices as him.

In fact, we had already embarked on strict self-isolation a couple of weeks before the term ‘shielding’ was used in this context.

As a result our home feels very safe. Any risk to us comes through the front door – post, food deliveries and parcels. As the technically unshielded person I deal with these, bearing in mind how long the virus can remain on surfaces. I can’t be sure that people who pack or deliver anything are coronavirus-free so we have adopted some strategies to minimise the risk.

Non-food parcels are put in quarantine on the doormat for 48 hours, before I open them.

When post arrives I use a grabbing device that we inherited from a relative to turn the post over, and work out who it is from. Most letters are also left in quarantine by the front door for two days, unless it is something that needs to be read immediately, such as a letter from the hospital. In those cases I open the envelope and drop the letter to the floor without touching it, then pop the envelope in recycling and wash my hands before picking up the letter. I reckon the letter itself will be clean because it will have been prepared at least 48 hours earlier.

I go through a similar routine with our newspaper which arrives each morning in a potato starch bag. The bag goes straight into the food caddy and I wash my hands. The processes of printing and bundling newspapers are largely automatic so I assume that they are safe.

Food deliveries are another story. Many items have to be put in the fridge or freezer immediately, so quarantining is not an option. I just wipe everything down with antiseptic wipes, even though I know that may not remove all viruses.

The Covid-19 recovery strategy issued today distinguishes between clinically vulnerable and clinically extremely vulnerable groups. This was not particularly clear in the past.

The clinically vulnerable group:

… include those aged over 70, those with specific chronic pre-existing conditions and pregnant women. These clinically vulnerable people should continue to take particular care to minimise contact with others outside their households, but do not need to be shielded.

The clinically extremely vulnerable group will have received a letter from the NHS telling them to shield themselves. They:

… are strongly advised to stay at home at all times and avoid any face-to-face contact; this is called ‘shielding’. It means not leaving the house or attending gatherings at all, with very limited exceptions.

The Government is also aware that when – in time – other members of society return to aspects of their normal daily lives, the challenge for those being asked to shield may deepen.

It is likely that the Government will continue to advise people who are clinically extremely vulnerable to shield beyond June.

I find that difficult enough, but imagine how that must feel to thousands of people who, unlike me, are both living alone and coping with a serious, or even terminal, illness. My husband’s multiple medical conditions are controlled well by medication and he lives a life largely free of pain and with only some mobility limitations. It must be horrendous to be really suffering from some medical condition, but having to endure it in solitude for months on end. Kindness is going to be much needed for a long time.

PS. I wish I could claim that the rose is blooming in my garden now, but I took the photo at Polesdon Lacey last summer.

