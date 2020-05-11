Chloe Hutchinson

Stay Alert, That’s Devolved, Save Lives

By | Mon 11th May 2020 - 3:25 pm

Liberal Democrats know that a clear and consistent message is the most effective, that’s why we deliver so many leaflets when campaigning. These same principles of clarity and consistency apply now in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. We are inundated with news and updates about what financial support is available, the state of our hospitals and care homes, the social distancing measures, and what is and is not open. All of the governments across the UK are holding regular press briefings, in addition to social media, to communicate these changes to people. However, it is the media from whom people are learning of these changes, and therefore it is incredibly frustrating and even dangerous when they get devolution wrong.

A strong and independent media is central to our democracy, and we are rightfully concerned about efforts to undermine that. Journalism is essential for keeping the people informed of the actions of governments, allowing them to be held accountable. If we truly believe that the media is an important tool of democratic accountability, we must be prepared to accept that we are already failing as after 20 years of devolution the British press still consistently makes mistakes about actions taken by governments and where they apply.

Devolution is written off by some as a niche topic of the political elite, wrapped up in bureaucracy and process, with little impact on people’s daily lives. However, in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, it is the devolved governments that have the greatest impact on people’s livelihoods, with powers on education, health, housing, local government, justice and policing (except for Wales), and most crucially at the moment, the coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus has highlighted the fundamental lack of understanding of devolution across the media, with announcements by the UK government being reported as UK wide measures, when in fact they only affect England. Whilst not a new thing, this is a particular problem for Wales which has a less distinctive and diverse media bubble than Scotland, exacerbated by the general decline in print media.

In the last week, we’ve seen the official Welsh Government twitter account, replying to news articles about schools reopening for everyone, pointing out that schools in Wales are remaining closed for statutory provision, and that any change will be announced by Kirsty Williams MS. This latest intervention, and greater divergence between the UK and Welsh and Scottish government policy on matters such as when schools reopen for the majority of pupils and the “Stay Home, Save Lives” slogan, has led to clearer reporting about the different decisions being made by some parts of the media (although it is still far from being consistently correct, although some media figures still openly relish in their ignorance towards devolved government). The media should respect devolved decision-making as a constant, not just when different governments take different paths.

Accurate reporting won’t stop all the confusion, especially when even after 20 years of devolution, public awareness of devolution in Wales is shamefully low, but it can be the first step. The UK Government’s shift from “Stay Home to Stay Alert” produces a real challenge not only to the media but to devolved governments in how they respond. The UK Government is far from blameless in all this. The daily press briefings need to be clearer about when measures apply only to England and the UK government should recognise that a truly UK wide approach is not a one-sided arrangement. Confusion risks lives, and everyone needs to step up.

Maybe after this we can discuss the devolution of broadcasting and what measures can be taken to better support news journalism, but for now, maybe once the media works out devolution, they can also learn the difference between the Welsh Government and the Welsh Parliament.

* Chloe Hutchinson is the current Chair of Welsh Young Liberals and a candidate for the Welsh Parliament. She is also a team member of @ThatsDevolved.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds and Wales.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 11th May - 3:56pm
    It shows what a state our democracy is in when the principal defenders of our uncodified constitution are the unelected House of Lords and the...
  • User AvatarDuncan Brack 11th May - 3:55pm
    Thanks, Paul. To expand slightly on what I wrote originally, the problems were: (1) despatch of the emails with voting instructions should have been staggered...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 11th May - 3:53pm
    “the sick man of Europe” ?? There is plenty of competition for this wooden spoon. Belgium has produced Covid figures which look worryingly worse than...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 11th May - 3:50pm
    Phil Beesley, the choices are as presented on Alistair Carmichaels UBI thread. "The first priority is public health and that includes the provision of an...
  • User AvatarDominic 11th May - 3:46pm
    Arnie - fair point in principle, though surely if they're already covered by IR35 (e.g. contracting for a public sector organisation) and paying their NICs...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 11th May - 3:42pm
    @Paul Reynolds The main concern is that, although the Party has made attempts to get more people to vote in these internal elections, we still...