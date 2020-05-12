Non-publication of SAGE minutes could mean that the government are taking decisions contrary to the scientific advice and we won’t know it until it is too late

Embed from Getty Images
Over on the Debated Podcast there is an excellent interview with Judith Bunting, a scientist by training, who was PPC for us in Newbury and West Berkshire in 2015 and 2017, and also MEP for the South-East of England from 2019-2020. Will Barber Taylor engages with Judith on the following topics:
- How Judith had an “absolutely seminal” moment at the 2011 Feltham and Heston by-election, while knocking on doors for our candidate, Roger Crouch. She felt a calling to help the residents.
- The sharp difference of standing as a PPC for Westminster, where door knocking and name recognition is everything, versus standing to be an MEP, where one’s party is paramount and it’s a question of getting out leaflets.
- How to get things done with the EU – including the example of how Ed Davey did great things with renewable energy.
- The confrontational/stone throwing nature of the House of Commons compared to the constructive set-up of the EU parliament.
- Britain’s last day in the EU – How the communual and heart-warming signing of “Auld Lang Syne” by all sides in the European Parliament was over-shadowed by the antics of Nigel Farage.
- How Judith garnered support for a second referendum, even from Brexiteers.
- High hopes that Keir Starmer will raise the level of political debate in the UK.
- How the UK government should be “cut some slack” on their handling of the pandemic.
- Profound concern that the government is not publishing the minutes of SAGE meetings and that this could mean that politicians are taking decisions counter to the scientific advice and we will never know it (until it is too late).
- Listening to Churchill’s speech during the VE day commemorations, and feeling sad that we have left the EU
Here is the podcast: