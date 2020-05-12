And now for something completely different…

Every cloud has a silver lining. The coronavirus pandemic is no exception, and I don’t just mean a bump in profits for Amazon, Zoom and face mask manufacturers.

The health crisis has sparked a priority rethink. What is more important, seeing family and friends or the latest pair of Jimmy Choo shoes? Who is more important to society: bankers and lawyers or dustmen and nurses? Do lives come before the health of the economy or vice versa or are they inextricably tied? Do we prefer the roar and pollution from cars and planes or the sound of birdsong, the smell of clean air and a sustainable planet?

The list of questions is virtually endless and the answers have consequences for every facet of society. The questions are being asked and we need to start thinking of the answers and their repercussions.

Almost every notable historic event has been followed by major societal changes. The Norman Conquest introduced the feudal structure to Britain. The Bubonic Plague wiped it out. The English Civil Wars set Britain on the path to constitutional monarchy. World War One left America as the world’s number one economic power, landed Britain with a staggering debt and gave women the vote. World War Two increased the debt, created the United Nations and European Union, led to the end of the age of empire, ushered in the welfare state, the NHS, the nuclear age and confirmed American power.

Churchill was possibly the most loved and admired man in Britain in 1945. His leadership played a vital role in defeating Hitler. But he lost to Labour’s Clement Attlee because the people wanted a change. 1945 was a watershed moment. Covid-19 is in the same category.

Most of history’s watershed changes emerged in an unplanned haphazard fashion. The exception was the aftermath of World War Two. During the war years almost as much attention and planning was devoted to the postwar years as to fighting Hitler and Tojo. The result was the longest period of peace and prosperity in world history. It wasn’t perfect. If it was questions would not be asked today.

Post-1945 was mankind’s best shot to date. Coronavirus is another opportunity to get it right–or at least better. But we need ideas, plans, discussions and cooperation. The pandemic is an opportunity to take stock and, if necessary, change direction. But we must not burst forth shooting from the hip with sloganeering sound bites. The consequences of new directions must be carefully weighed and considered.

We need to start with ideas and the talented ranks of the Liberal Democrats have never been short of those. It was, after all, a Liberal peer—Lord Beveridge—who produced the blueprint for the Welfare State. So while locked in self-isolation, exercise the little grey cells with new ideas to deal with economic, political, environmental, international, local, social, educational, health or any other macro or micro issue. But don’t keep your thoughts to yourself. That would be a waste of an opportunity and talent. Tell the world in the comments section after this article or write your own blog and put it up on Lib Dem Voice. Coronavirus has created fertile ground “FOR SOMETHING COMPLETELY DIFFERENT.”

* Journalist Tom Arms is vice-chairman and secretary of Tooting Liberal Democrats and a regular contributor to Lib Dem Voice.