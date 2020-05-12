+++Output from General Election review expected on Friday

It is understood that output from the party’s General Election 2019 Review panel will be published this coming Friday.

In February, the party’s Federal Board announced Dorothy Thornhill, member of the House of Lords and former Mayor of Watford, as chair of the diverse team of 15 people with deep and varied experience of related fields. They were tasked, in the words of the party President Mark Pack, with conducting:

…a review into both the General election and the European elections. This review will be run independently of those who ran the elections, with a panel of experts who have a broad range of skills from knowing about grassroots election campaigns through to understanding what the very best decision-making processes in organisations look like.

Great efforts have been made to garner the views of all party members. On 8th March it was reported that there had been 22,000 submissions to the panel by that time, with more invited.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work out some of the main themes that are likely to feature in the team’s report – just look through the comments threads of this website:

The decision to help to usher in a December 2019 general election in the first place

The “revoke” promise

The “next Prime Minister” boast

The failure to let anyone know what we stood for apart from “revoke”/”stop Brexit”

The central party decision-making processes

The focus on the leader

Chaotic and inept targetting of resources

Spending on centrally organised and paid-for-delivery leaflets that arrived, nicely ironed, through doors with Pizza menus etc etc

It will be interesting to hear the team’s take on these and other issues, plus their strategic recommendations.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.