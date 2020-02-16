Election Review team announced

A short while ago the Federal Board announced that Dorothy Thornhill would be leading the Review of the recent General Election.
Dorothy was the first directly elected Mayor of Watford, a post she held for 16 years until 2018. Since 2015 she has served as a Lib Dem peer in the House of Lords.
Dorothy has now announced the members of her Review team, and a wonderfully diverse bunch they are:
|Carole Ford
|I joined in 2015 and since then have stood as a council, Scottish parliament and GE candidate. I am the Scottish spokesperson on Children and Young People, and the national Policy Convener
|Rhys Taylor
|I’ve been a member of the party since 2008, elected as a councillor in 2017 and have previously been a candidate for Welsh Assembly elections and was a candidate in the December election
|Annelou Van Egmond
|Responsible for strategy, operations and finance which grew vote share from 2% to over 15% for political party Democrats 66 (The Netherlands) . Since 2017 Vice-President of ALDE, supporting member parties while preparing for their campaigns through training and sharing of good practices & data, and runs a strategic communication company that specialising in spokesmanship for cabinet ministers and CEO’s.
|Juergen Maier
|Former CEO of Siemens UK. UK Industrialist and Government adviser. NED for the Department of BEIS under Vince Cable’s leadership 2014-16. Strong liberal values and responsible capitalist. Passionate about innovation led frontier industries leading a new prosperity revolution for our regions.
|Ben Goodwin
|Stood as Broadland PPC in 2019. 17 years in the RAF, a fighter pilot with stints at the top level of the Ministry of Defence and NATO as a military assistant to the most senior military officer in both organisations.
|Justin Ash
|A long time Liberal Democrat member and financial supporter with wide ranging experience across a number of businesses.
|David Howarth
|joined the party in the 1970s, became a councillor, leader of the council, MP, and Electoral Commissioner, and is, professionally, Professor of Law and Public Policy at Cambridge
|Roderick Lynch
|I came to the party in 2004 out of admiration of the work of Jonathon Hunt & Simon Hughes MP were doing in the London Borough of Southwark. Stood for Council elections in 2010. Nationally recognised Entrepreneur Businessman and Non Exec. Been a local activist and donor. Chair of LDCRE fighting race inequality & diversity. LIB Dem FASC auditor. BAME Liberal to the core
|Sara Bedford
|A member and activist since student days 35 years ago, I have held posts at all levels of the party. I ‘m now the Leader of Three Rivers District Council and a ‘home and away’ campaigner
|Steve Jolly
|I joined the party (eventually) in 1998 and since then have had a myriad of roles, from deliverer, to branch chair to Head of National Campaigns for the Federal Party. Whilst I have been a paid staffer over the years, I’m now very much a volunteer activist
|Helena Cole
|I grew up in a Lib Dem household delivering my first Focus at 4, stood for Parliament in 2000 and am currently the Chair of FASC. Outside politics I am Finance Director in the defence industry with 20 years experience in accountancy.
|Andrew Stunell
|Gained a seat on 3 different councils, ran ALDC for 8 years, candidate in 8 general elections, winning 4, and in 2019 did posters, leaflets and door-knocking in a target seat. Election geek from the analogue age
|Shaffaq Mohammed
|Shaffaq Mohammed – Former PPC, Leader of the Lib Dem’s on Sheffield City Council, Councillor for Ecclesall ward in Sheffield Hallam. Qualified Youth Worker in Sheffield, helping young people into education and employment in some of the most deprived areas of the city. Former Liberal Democrat MEP for Yorkshire and the Humber 2019-2020
|Dorothy Thornhill
|I have been Party member since 1987, became Cllr, elected mayor, peer but have always regarded myself as a campaigner and not a party insider!
|Elizabeth Desmond
|I am relatively new to politics having joined the party in 2016. In my day job, I am a business person and Deputy CEO of a global investment management business. Since joining, I have supported the HQ fundraising effort and campaigned locally for my PPC in the last two elections.
Firstly I am glad to see that there are some decent people around, prepared to look at what is so badly wrong with the UK and its politics. Thank you for taking on the task of reviewing the election. Secondly, though, why are you not looking at electoral fraud (or maybe you are?). Thirdly, please reach out to those who hold the country together – they do hard manual jobs, jobs with no prestige – railway workers, factory workers, builders, delivery drivers – all the disenfranchised mostly white males who have never had a chance in the luvvy society. Lots of them have told me how the EU has done nothing for them – they are excluded from the age of about 5 from any real opportunity and so they have fallen into the arms of the right wing populists. Don’t preach to these people, thank them for bringing us to book. I did write to a local Liberal Democrat MP back in the 1990s when I was studying for a night school degree in French with Politics, explaining the French educational system and asking that it be looked at here. But there was no reply. It was not on your horizon then, just as a Chilean or Fascist Spain future is not really on your horizon now. Think carefully please. At best we are in the realms of the book ‘Between Two Fires’. Look it up.
My earlier comment refers to the book ‘Between Two Fires’ by Joshua Yaffa, about how people manage in Putin’s Russia.
Kate Harris – this is an internal party review of the Lib Dem election campaign. So it will be focused on that rather than on wider issues around the General Election, such as electoral fraud.