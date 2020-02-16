Mark Pack

Mark Pack writes… Lisa Smart takes over as chair of the Lib Dem Communications and Elections Committee

By | Sun 16th February 2020 - 3:45 pm

Welcome to Cllr Lisa Smart (on the right in the photo), freshly elected as the new chair of the Federal Communications and Elections Committee (FCEC).

She’s written a piece for the party website introducing herself and her priorities:

Last week I received a call at home. I’d been fighting for a blue disabled parking badge for a local man with a hidden disability. He’d filled in all the forms, the reply came back, “Sorry, computer says no…” He’d complained, the reply still came back, “Sorry the computer still says no.” Then something that happens up and down our country happened to him. Someone pushed a Liberal Democrat leaflet through his door. In Pantone 1235c on the back in 3cm high letters he read ‘How can we help you?’ He jotted down his details and his problem. A fortnight later he has his pass. He told me it will be life changing. His wife was in tears.

This isn’t unique.

This is what we, all of us, do.

This is why we should be proud.

This is liberalism in the real world and it’s what makes us special.

For 30 years we Liberal Democrats have had the best manifesto but won too few seats. For 30 years we’ve been right on the big issues of the day. For 30 years we’ve worked and we won’t stop now but it is time we made a change…

The last General Election was a failure. For those successes we claim we must also claim our failures. So if you like me want to make a change it’s time to take the next step in our journey.

For me that means a new role as Chair of FCEC (Federal Communications and Elections Committee). It’s the party committee that oversees campaigns and communications and its primary goal is to get more Liberal Democrats elected.

I can hear your sarcasm from here, “a committee, that’ll solve it”. Maybe you’re right. But maybe you’re not. You see I know that we have an army of committed brilliant members and volunteers. I know we have a talented staff team too. I know we’re right to fight for what we believe in and deliver it every day to our communities. I know that you can win, but you need the tools to help your team.

You can see why I’m really looking forward to working with Lisa, someone I’ve gone out campaigning for over many years now. All through that time, she’s been a great motivator, an impressive builder of teams and a no-nonsense voice when things are going wrong. That’s just what we need.

* Mark Pack is Party President and Co-leader of the party. He is editor of Liberal Democrat Newswire.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPaul Barker 16th Feb - 3:35pm
    Just on those Polls : There have been 8 Polls since the Election; one each at 7%,8% & 9%, three at 10% & two at...
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 16th Feb - 3:27pm
    We are up on the last time this round of Elections were fought but The Tories are up more & we will mostly be fighting...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 16th Feb - 3:16pm
    Thanks Bernard. In my view Blair is completely devoid of principle or conviction. His only desire was to get power and then to keep it....
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 16th Feb - 3:11pm
    P.S. It was Roosevelt who quite amptly stated 'If you want a friend in politics get a dog'
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 16th Feb - 2:49pm
    Peter, that is precisely what is being advocated when Mark in his article writes "The Green New Deal should be paid for in the same...
  • User AvatarAmos 16th Feb - 2:13pm
    To what extent does the IHRA definition protect followers of Judaism? Do other connected groups, such as the Palestinians, need such protection? Do other groups...