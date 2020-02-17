The Voice

2020 Federal Committee election results

Mon 17th February 2020

Back on January 20th, our President Mark Pack told us about opportunities for members to get involved in running the party. It seems there was a very good response to this, with many members putting themselves forward to be on federal party committees and such like.

Those nominated were put forward to the voting Federal Board members, and the following people have been elected to serve:

Federal Finance & Resources Committee (5 posts)

Louisa Noel
Mike Tuffrey
Oliver Forder
Paul Fox
Richard Flowers

Federal People Development Committee (6 posts)

Abi Bell
Barbara Gibson
Bess Mayhew
Jon Ball
Lisa Maria Bornemann
Mary Regnier-Wilson

Vice-Chairs, Racial Diversity Campaign (2 posts)

Dipa Vaya
Josh Babarinde

Vice-Chairs, Federal Board

Elaine Bagshaw
Jeremy Hargreaves

The following positions were also elected unopposed:

Chair of FFRC & Registered Party Treasurer (1 post)

Tony Harris

Party Treasurer (1 post)

Mike German

Vice-Chairs, Campaign for Gender Balance (2 posts)

Julia Cambridge
Anna Sabine

Chair, Racial Diversity Campaign (1 post)

Ade Adeyemo

Federal Board Representative to Federal Conference Committee (1 post)

Simon McGrath

Federal Board Representative to Federal International Relations Committee (1 post)

Joyce Onstad

Chair, Federal Communications and Elections Committee (1 post)

Lisa Smart

