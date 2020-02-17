2020 Federal Committee election results

Back on January 20th, our President Mark Pack told us about opportunities for members to get involved in running the party. It seems there was a very good response to this, with many members putting themselves forward to be on federal party committees and such like.
Those nominated were put forward to the voting Federal Board members, and the following people have been elected to serve:
Federal Finance & Resources Committee (5 posts)
Louisa Noel
Mike Tuffrey
Oliver Forder
Paul Fox
Richard Flowers
Federal People Development Committee (6 posts)
Abi Bell
Barbara Gibson
Bess Mayhew
Jon Ball
Lisa Maria Bornemann
Mary Regnier-Wilson
Vice-Chairs, Racial Diversity Campaign (2 posts)
Dipa Vaya
Josh Babarinde
Vice-Chairs, Federal Board
Elaine Bagshaw
Jeremy Hargreaves
The following positions were also elected unopposed:
Chair of FFRC & Registered Party Treasurer (1 post)
Tony Harris
Party Treasurer (1 post)
Mike German
Vice-Chairs, Campaign for Gender Balance (2 posts)
Julia Cambridge
Anna Sabine
Chair, Racial Diversity Campaign (1 post)
Ade Adeyemo
Federal Board Representative to Federal Conference Committee (1 post)
Simon McGrath
Federal Board Representative to Federal International Relations Committee (1 post)
Joyce Onstad
Chair, Federal Communications and Elections Committee (1 post)
Lisa Smart