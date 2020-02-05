Duncan Brack

‘Review of federal committee elections’ is probably not a title guaranteed to quicken readers’ pulses – but it’s important to the functioning of our party’s democracy, so please read on!

Last year’s elections to the federal party’s committees – the Federal Board, Policy Committee, Conference Committee, International Relations Committee and ALDE council – broke new ground, especially in the efforts to engage as many party members as possible, and also through the management of the process online. It was also a substantial achievement to run it during what turned out to be a general election period, in October and November.

There were, however, also some serious difficulties, including the publishing of some candidates’ manifestos and not others, requiring the election to be paused and some voters to re-cast their votes, and other information required not being provided at all.

The Federal Board has therefore decided to establish a small review group, chaired by myself and including four others, representing staff, voters and candidates. (I have a background as a candidate for both Policy and Conference Committees, as a member of various formal and informal party constitution review groups, and – a long time ago – as the party’s first Policy Director, with partial responsibility for administering the committee elections.) The review group’s tasks are to:

  • Seek views on the conduct of the autumn 2019 committee elections.
  • Consider whether the election regulations and party HQ’s operating procedures require any updates in the light of evolving party practices or greater use of electronic technology.
  • Look at how similar internal elections are run in other comparable organisations such as trades unions, charities or NGOs, and whether there any aspects we should learn from.

The review group will report to the Federal Board by June with any proposals for changes to the election regulations and/or processes for management of the committee elections in future. Our remit is only the federal committee elections, not the Presidential or leadership elections.

So, I’m looking for volunteers to join the group, either in their capacity as a candidate (successful or unsuccessful) in last year’s elections, or as a voter. The group will do most of its work online, though we might meet in person once or twice. Members of the group will have work to do, including consulting within the party and researching other organisations’ processes, so please only volunteer if you’re prepared to put some time into the exercise.

If you’re interested in volunteering, please email me at [email protected] , explaining your background, why you want to be involved, and how you propose to help me fulfil the tasks listed above. Please get back to me by midnight on Saturday 8 February.

 

 

* Duncan Brack is the Editor of the Journal of Liberal History and former Vice Chair of the Federal Policy Committee.

