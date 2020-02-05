Journalistic Silencing

In the last few days, we have seen reports of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson’s Downing Street attempting to exclude some journalists from press reports.

This is utterly disgusting behaviour by Her Majesty’s Government, and I am proud to hear that the remaining journalists refused to play along and also walked out.

However, the thought then dawned on me, what if this is what Cummings wants? Think about it. Downing Street wins either way.

Only two outcomes would’ve come out of this move

The chosen outlets, those likely to spin Johnson in a favourable light (I.e. the Telegraph, Daily Mail, etc.) continue to do so, only spreading Johnson’s narrative rather than what is necessarily true. All journalists take a stand and walk out, leaving the public in the dark as to what is occurring in No. 10, and as such nobody can hold Johnson to account.

I have said before that Brexit would only harm British Democracy; it could never live up to what was promised and what was demanded; as such, the public will only lose more faith in the system.

Well, I was right, but I never expected to be right so soon or like this.

If the Cummings’s directed Downing Street’s actions are indicative of the future, we have a genuinely dark future ahead. We cannot repeat past failures, and we must hold Johnson accountable for everything he has allowed, every action his Government takes, every failure, every democratic backslide; no matter how much he tries to cover up or shroud his terrible decisions.

* Thomas Hague is a Sheffield Hallam University student currently on work placement with Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. He has been a full member of the Party since November 2016