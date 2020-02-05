Thomas Hague

Journalistic Silencing

By | Wed 5th February 2020 - 8:55 am

In the last few days, we have seen reports of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson’s Downing Street attempting to exclude some journalists from press reports.

This is utterly disgusting behaviour by Her Majesty’s Government, and I am proud to hear that the remaining journalists refused to play along and also walked out.

However, the thought then dawned on me, what if this is what Cummings wants? Think about it. Downing Street wins either way.

Only two outcomes would’ve come out of this move

  1. The chosen outlets, those likely to spin Johnson in a favourable light (I.e. the Telegraph, Daily Mail, etc.) continue to do so, only spreading Johnson’s narrative rather than what is necessarily true.
  2. All journalists take a stand and walk out, leaving the public in the dark as to what is occurring in No. 10, and as such nobody can hold Johnson to account.

I have said before that Brexit would only harm British Democracy; it could never live up to what was promised and what was demanded; as such, the public will only lose more faith in the system.

Well, I was right, but I never expected to be right so soon or like this.

If the Cummings’s directed Downing Street’s actions are indicative of the future, we have a genuinely dark future ahead. We cannot repeat past failures, and we must hold Johnson accountable for everything he has allowed, every action his Government takes, every failure, every democratic backslide; no matter how much he tries to cover up or shroud his terrible decisions.

* Thomas Hague is a Sheffield Hallam University student currently on work placement with Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. He has been a full member of the Party since November 2016

One Comment

  • John Marriott 5th Feb '20 - 9:40am

    If Dominic Cummings really wanted a mandate for what he is alleged to be doing he should first actually join a political party and/or, if all are below his intellectual bottom line, he should at least put himself forward in a bone fide election.

    Practitioners of the dark arts like him and his erstwhile college, Matthew Elliott, together with their weapon of choice, an unbridled social media, need reining in before it’s too late. No wonder that the first arm of the media to merit their attention seems to have been the news, both broadcast and printed. Remember what Martin Niemöller famously said: “First they came for the socialists …etc”. Should we change that to “First they came for the truth”?

