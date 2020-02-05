Crosland The Social Democrat

I first became aware of Tony Crosland in 1980 when I watched a TV documentary covering that year’s election for the Labour Party leadership in which Michael Foot narrowly defeated Denis Healey. The programme profiled a Labour MP whom it said had voted for Crosland in the previous contest four years earlier. I later discovered that he came last in that poll garnering only seventeen votes from his fellow parliamentarians, I wrongly concluded from that mere statistic that Mr Crosland wasn’t much of a figure in the Labour Party. How wrong I was.

In fact, from his entry into politics as a young man in the 1940s to his untimely death in 1977 Crosland was a key figure on the progressive centre-left. First becoming an MP in 1950, he went to serve as a minister under both Wilson and Callaghan in a variety of departments ending as Foreign Secretary. His passing resulted in the fast track promotion of one David Owen to that role which some might argue made Owen such a key player subsequently.

However, it was as the writer of the groundbreaking ‘The Future Of Socialism’ in 1956 that Crosland is probably best remembered. The book which perhaps should have been called ‘The Future Of Social Democracy’ was welcomed by Labour moderates but condemned by its left for arguing that nationalisation was not the crucial route to a fairer Britain, arguing instead that equality of opportunity through significant improvements in areas like education was the answer. The book is still talked and written about all these years later.

Throughout his time in politics, Crosland was close to Roy Jenkins whom he met at Oxford and sat in cabinets with, there was some divergence in the early 1970s when they disagreed over tactics in relation to Britain’s entry into the Common Market but their respect for each other endured. In her excellent biography of her husband Crosland’s widow, Susan paints a vivid picture of their lives before they met, their marriage and the many significant political figures they engaged with. In 2016 three old friends Giles Radice, David Lipsey and Dick Leonard spoke at an event at Queen Mary University to commemorate 60 years since the aforementioned book was published. Each was asked whether Crosland had he lived would have joined the SDP when it was formed. They thought he wouldn’t, but I am not so sure. Of course, we will never know. What is clear however is that this man who was rejected so decisively by his fellow MPs when he sought the opportunity to lead them was a confirmed social democrat whose ideas live on in the party that carries forward the flame of that philosophy the Liberal Democrats.

