How to fund the BBC?

At a time when fewer young people watch live TV or any TV at all, and older people are concerned about the future of their free licences, it is now time to rethink, seriously, how the BBC is funded.

For people, like me, who also subscribe to a news package and can compare BBC News with a range of alternative, I now rarely, if ever, watch BBC News. Those who say the BBC News is the best in the world have probably not watched the alternatives available.

Much of my other TV entertainment is through subscriptions to Netflix and Prime, and while I can afford to pay for the licence, if I could not, I would understand more those struggling to pay it and campaigning to get rid of a tax on something they do not want, or use.

We all indeed pay lots of taxes for things we do not use but accept they are worth it.

The NHS is a good example, for many healthy people, and while those with no children, or children in private education, might object to paying for schools, most would accept that schools are necessary, as is the NHS. The BBC does not fall into that same category of being an essential service – anymore.

Possibly the way to answer the question about funding the BBC in the future is to answer the question, “Is the BBC still necessary in its present form?” If not, what are the alternatives and who should pay for what?

Producing high-quality drama, documentaries and news coverage does also happen elsewhere, and the wide range of radio, internet and other services provided by the BBC are also available at a cost elsewhere. People can choose when and if to subscribe to them. The question of the use of the BBC would become a secondary issue, if people wanted it to exist, whether or not they used it, just like the NHS.

Why then not merely fund the service through general taxation and scrap the licence?

It is not just the high salaries of celebrities that causes concern; it is the high number of executives, all earning much more than the Prime Minister that many questions.

One MP who stood down at the same time as me in 2010, went off to work for the BBC at a salary of £295,000, roughly double the salary of the Prime Minister today.

Does the Director of BBC England, the Director of BBC Wales, the Director of BBC Scotland and the director of BBC Northern Ireland and many, many, others at the BBC, all need to earn more than the UK Prime Minister? Should people struggling to pay other bills be forced to pay for those salaries?

Maybe the BBC has lost the will, or the ability, to develop as an efficient organisation and will continue to do so as long as the public continues to fund it through the licence fee.

Many Liberal Democrats are great supporters of the BBC and the licence fee, but times have moved on, and we should think in some more in detail about how, and if, those who presently pay the licence should continue to fund the BBC in the future.

* John Barrett was an Edinburgh City Councillor and MP for Edinburgh West, retiring undefeated in 2010.