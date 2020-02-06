Good luck to Liberal Democrat candidates standing in by-elections today

In Seaford East Ward of Seaford Town Council (in Lewes district) there is a by-election today. Good luck to Maggie Wearmouth (above with some of her team) who is standing for us there.



Good luck today also to Luigi Gregori and Robin Hughes who are standing for two seats on Andover Town Council in the Harroway ward. They are facing two candidates from the “Andover Independents Party”.

Good luck to Martin Jones who is the Liberal Democrat candidate in Spennymoor ward of Spennymoor Town Council in County Durham.

There is one principal local authority by-election today in Burtonwood and Winwick ward of Warrington Borough Council. There is no Liberal Democrat candidate standing in this by-election.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.