It seems to be your type of thing

My nearest and dearest booked seats for us at “The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson” at the Nuffield theatre in Southampton this week.

– said her nibs.

Well, as usual she was right. It very much was my type of thing.

“The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson” is a topical satire play written by Jonathan Maitland. The latter name rang a bell. Jonathan Maitland has broadcast on BBC and ITV, and wrote a play called “Dead Sheep” about the Geoffrey Howe speech which led to Margaret Thatcher’s downfall.

The play starts with a pivotal dinner in 2016, attended by Michael Gove, Sarah Vine, Marina Wheeler and Evgeny Lebedev, the publisher of the Evening Standard. It shows Johnson struggling with which article on the EU to choose from – the passionately pro-EU one, or the passionately anti-EU one?

Johnson is then haunted by Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair, with quite a bit of Huw Edwards thrown in. The three former Prime Ministers give conflicting advice on what he should do. Once Johnson finally decides, we fast forward to 2029 and post-Brexit Britain and, finally, a surprising development which I will not reveal.

The whole thing is extremely funny and provides an excellent evening of entertainment. Maitland slings in every conceivable fact and funny thing about Boris Johnson, Michael Gove et al. The play is brilliantly acted. Will Barton plays Johnson fantastically well – it is a remarkable feat to keep up the full Boris for so long. There is Bill Champion as Michael Gove/Winston Churchill, Emma Davies as Margaret Thatcher/Sarah Vine/chief whip, Claire Lichie as Marina Wheeler/Boris’ girlfriend and Tim Wallers as Evgeny Lebedev/Tony Blair/Huw Edwards. The latter, Tim Wallers, did an absolutely fantastic Tony Blair.

The play is now touring the UK. I would thoroughly recommend going along to see it if you get the chance.

