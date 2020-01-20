Our President and co-leader writes: How you can get involved in helping to run the party

The Liberal Democrats are about to fill nearly 50 important posts, responsible for everything from oversight of our campaigns through to improving our record on diversity and making sure our finances are in good shape.
Please do both think about going for one of these posts yourself, and also who else you might want to encourage to put their name forward.
We need the best team possible – which means people with brilliant skills, time to do the job properly and a much greater diversity than we often manage with such exercises.
If anyone would like to know more about what a particular post involves, I’m very happy for you to put them in touch with me and I can either directly help or put them in touch with someone with experience of the post.
More details of the posts are over on the party website.
* Mark Pack is Party President and Co-leader of the party. He is editor of Liberal Democrat Newswire.
This is all very well but to do one of these posts you need the time and the money.
I have the former in abundance, however sadly not the latter.
It is remarkable quite how many of these posts are inward looking ones concerned with progressing identity politics within the party, and how few are focused on projecting the image and policies of the party outward to the electorate. The party really does appear to have lost its way.
Like Ian, I agree that too many of the posts are looking at issues that are driven by identity politics, when more thought ought to be going into using the talents of members for a variety of other important tasks.
It will be interesting hear what the new chair and 2 vice chairs of the campaign for gender balance plan to do about the gender imbalance in our group of MPs.
As someone who opposed all women short lists, as far back as when Jo Swinson opposed them too, (although I still do) and as someone who has always believed that having good people in position is much more important rather than bothering about their gender, race, religion or sexuality. I hope that the gender balance team will now start to question some of the assumptions about the need for gender balance in a number of groups, such as our MPs.
I was in part of a Council group that was 50% male and 50% female. Part of a Westminster Parliamentary group that was majority male and would have had no problem or issues if the same majority had been female.
I am sure that of all the problems our MPs have to deal with, balancing out their gender balance is not one of them.
John there are still many barriers to female candidacy eg a total lack of provision for maternity leave. County elections are in 2021 the gender balance of most of our larger groups is appalling
Looked at the list of posts on the LD website. Six are for Federal Board members only and of the rest alll bar one require nomination by two members of the FB. So these posts will go to people who are already well in with the upper echelons of the party. Several of the posts are with the Review Group, a party body whose job it is to look at the workings of party bodies. This is a spoof, right ? Written by someone who has just been rereading Gormenghast ?
Oh, and I agree with points made by Ian and John above.
Ruth – I appreciate that there are many barriers to being a candidate, or participating in the party organisation at all levels, Council, Parliaments, Assembly and more, but many of them apply to wide range of groups (I accept this is not the case with maternity leave).
Looking at the range of party posts advertised and having sat on numerous party committees, council meetings and committees and much more, for many years, as well as being an organiser, secretary, candidate, fundraiser, agent, councillor and MP in the past, I feel that too much time and effort is wasted in pointless meetings, from the local party up to the Westminster Parliamentary Party.
What I am suggesting is a radical rethink about what we spend the time of our most valuable resource (our members) on.
I have to confess that I am able to say this now that I have given up all participation in all such committees and meetings and find that my time is now spent in much more productive ways.
I’m totally with John and Ian on this. I too have served my time on party committees over the years, often discussing these kind of internal matters, and looking back on it now I have to agree that around 50% of the time was frankly wasted.
Here’s an idea: every committee meeting at party HQ should end with a leaflet delivery session in a nearby target ward. I’m being serious. As a standard part of the admin for all meetings, a local party near the meeting venue should be contacted a week ahead of the meeting and asked to supply the appropriate number of leaflets, all bundled and ready with maps etc. Then on the day of that meeting, as soon as it ends everyone heads off and does the job. No excuses, no exceptions.
The desire to help make our party work is a good thing and should be encouraged. But we also need to encourage the idea that external communication and campaigning must be at the heart of everything we do.
3 posts looking at Gender Balance, 3 Posts looking at Racial Diversity.
As others have said nothing outward looking, nothing on major issues like climate change.
This party has lost its way, and does not look like finding it.
Come on Mark, you are new blood, you have energy and ideas, what are you going to do about it?
Yes! Let’s have a radical revision of these committee posts. We have limited resources, let’s get them focused where they can make a (positive) difference.
This sort of stupefying structure is hugely demoralising. If the party is unwilling to get it corrected promptly there shall be a clear message to the rest of us.
@ David Beckett Completely agree, David.
Introspective, obsessed with identity politics. Nothing on climate change – nothing on rising poverty and inequality….. almost always focused on the chattering classes of the
London Suburbs and the Home Counties. Whatever happened to the Liberal heartlands of the South West, the northern textile areas, Scotland and Wales ?
David Raw – you do your case an injustice. What on earth makes you so confident that this is all about ‘the chattering classes of…….the Home Counties’? Please don’t underestimate the utter frustration of most of us in the south towards the impervious central fiefdoms of the party, detached from the realities of the very issues to which you refer.
And – for the umpteenth time – let me refer to that ghastly email to members for which nobody is accepting responsibility which dismissed Johnson and Corbyn for being “old white men”. You can imagine the reaction from the very people to whom you are referring if it had read “young black women”.
It’s very welcome that we’ve got a much more diverse Parliamentary Party in the House of Commons that ever before. It’s worth adding, however, that there are plenty of parts of the party where we’re a long way short of that – including for example amongst our very valuable local government community where the diversity of Lib Dem council leaders over the years is still a long way short of really reflecting the diversity of the country.
Any idea that because we’ve managed to achieve success in one election for one body we can shut up shop and think ‘job done’ would be both myopic and short-termist.
(On the point about the posts being inward looking generally – bear in mind this isn’t, for exmaple, a round of advertisements for posts for policy working groups, something which also happens. It would be a bit odd to, for example, criticise a round of policy working group adverts for ‘not having anyting to do with sorting out the party finances’.)
Mark Pack – ‘Lib Dem council leaders………reflecting the diversity of the country’. I would have thought ‘their communities’ would be more appropriate and please let’s aim to select the best people regardless of their ethnicity etc rather than the other way around. The electorate want competence and hopefully fairness – they probably don’t care who delivers it.