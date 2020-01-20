Tim Pickstone named Mayor of Bury

Tim leads Bury Council’s four Lib Dem councillors. There are 29 Labour, 16 Conservative and two Independent councillors. So Tim’s election is a sign of the respect in which councillors of other parties hold him.

Bury Times reports:

HOLYROOD ward councillor Tim Pickstone has been named as the next Mayor of Bury.

Mr Pickstone will take over the chains of office for the next municipal year from Councillor Trevor Holt in May.

His partner, Wayne Burrows, will be the mayor’s consort.

…Cllr Pickstone was born and grew up near Chorley in Lancashire and later moved to Prestwich where he has lived for all of his adult life.

His family has a long and deep-rooted association with the town which dates back to the 1670s, and his seven times great grandparents, Eleanor and Richard Pickstone, are buried in one of the oldest graves at Prestwich Parish Church.

He was first elected to Bury Council for Holyrood ward in 2000 and has served as the Liberal Democrat group leader on the council for the last 16 years.