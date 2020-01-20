David Boyle

Could a Tickbox campaign drive Right and Left back together?

By | Mon 20th January 2020 - 5:51 pm

What is tickbox? When I published a book with that title it was strange how obscure this was for some people – and how others knew immediately what I was talking about.

Here, for the sake of argument, are some dfefinitions:

tickbox (noun) The phenomenon where organisations are able to dodge the letter of what is demanded from them by a simple tick (as in A tickbox exercise).

To tickbox (verb) Ticking a box rather than taking personal or human responsibility.

Tickbox (noun) A system for taking automated decisions of the kind that used to be taken by bureaucrats, managers, officials or politicians.

This is the ubiquitous system I have called Tickbox in my new book of the same name, and which explains – or so I argue – why we feel so badly let down by governments, services and companies alike.

Most of us know precisely what is wrong with Tickbox – that most of these measures or targets either miss the point or get finessed by managers. Those who can’t see it tend to be the elite forces who run the world – and who believe what they are told by the frontline. And who dream of automated systems that can manage organisations without what they fear are messy human interventions or decisions.

Or we find ourselves in a ridiculous complaints loop where it is impossible to talk to a real person who would understand our problem in seconds (try myHermes or British Gas if you really want this kind of entertainment).

Or we get irritated by being asked on a five-point Likert scale how we would rate our latest minor interaction with the bank – where the rep ‘suggests’ that you might make it a 5.

We first need to name the problem – which is why I wrote the book. Tickbox is the machine those who run the world have created to manage things in their absence: we need to call it out and then switch it off.

For that reason, that the tentacles of tickbox are so ubiquitous, I believe that – if we can make tickbox a political issue, rather than just a cultural irritation – it could potentially unite people on both sides of a widening political divide.

When both the Guardian and the Daily Mail complain about the same phenomenon, using the same word, that may be a clue about how we might make the world a bit more humane.

* David Boyle is a former Lib Dem parliamentary candidate and the author of Tickbox (Little, Brown). You can buy the book from Hive or Amazon.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGraham Jeffs 21st Jan - 9:49am
    Mark Pack - 'Lib Dem council leaders.........reflecting the diversity of the country'. I would have thought 'their communities' would be more appropriate and please let's...
  • User AvatarMark Pack 21st Jan - 9:40am
    It's very welcome that we've got a much more diverse Parliamentary Party in the House of Commons that ever before. It's worth adding, however, that...
  • User AvatarGraham Jeffs 21st Jan - 9:25am
    David Raw - you do your case an injustice. What on earth makes you so confident that this is all about 'the chattering classes of.......the...
  • User AvatarAndrew 21st Jan - 9:17am
    @Jeff You ask a good question "Of the many thousands of standards embodied in the equipment (hardware and software) that you are using to read...
  • User Avatarexpats 21st Jan - 9:12am
    Peter Wrigley 20th Jan '20 - 6:30pm..... Of course, in your world, there would have been no 'Watergate' nor, in fact, any 'Whistleblowers'; what policeman,...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 21st Jan - 8:41am
    @ David Beckett Completely agree, David. Introspective, obsessed with identity politics. Nothing on climate change - nothing on rising poverty and inequality..... almost always focused...