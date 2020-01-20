Lib Dem peers inflict defeats on government’s Brexit bill

The Guardian reports:

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal has received a setback in the Lords after three amendments to the bill were passed. In the government’s first parliamentary defeat since the general election, peers voted for EU citizens to have the right to be given official documentation if they lawfully reside in the UK after Brexit. They backed a cross-party amendment to the withdrawal agreement bill allowing for physical proof of status. The second defeat was over the power of British courts to depart from European court of justice judgments and the third swiftly followed when peers backed a move to allow cases to be referred to the supreme court to decide whether to depart from EU case law.

The first amendment regarding documentation for EU citizens residing in the UK was proposed by Liberal Democrat peer Jonny Oates. It was carried by 270 votes to 229.

Jonny said afterwards:

This amendment simply seeks to uphold the promise repeatedly made by Boris Johnson that the rights of EU citizens to remain in the UK would be automatically guaranteed. It would remove the risk that those who failed to meet the cut off deadline would be automatically criminalised and subject to deportation. It was very disappointing to see the Conservatives vote against protecting the rights of millions of people who contribute so much to our society, our economy and our communities. Liberal Democrats will always champion the rights of EU citizens in the UK and hold the Conservative Government to account for the promises they’ve made.

The second defeat for the government was on a vote to prevent Ministers from instructing lower courts to ignore legal precedent.

The House of Lords passed the amendment to the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill, moved by Liberal Democrat peer Alan Beith, by 241 votes to 205. The Lib Dems also supported a third amendment by Lord Mackay (former Tory Lord Chancellor) linked to the same issue.

These amendments are likely to be overturned by the Conservative majority in the Commons, but they put down important scrutiny markers.

