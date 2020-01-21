Did we spend 2019 expecting a 1980s-style realignment of politics?

At conference you have all sorts of conversation and all sorts of unusual things happen. I could tell a tale or two but I am reserving them for my (never to be written) memoirs.

In September 2018, excitement in the party was high. One almost needed a brown paper bag handy to breathe into, should things get overly hyperventilatory.

The gist of the excitement was:

We have to be more relevant! There are rich people going round with large truck loads of cash, looking for somewhere to dump it. We’ve got to be in on the conversations to set up a new centre party, otherwise we will be sidelined and irrelevant. The train will leave the station without us if we don’t do something NOW! Party leader Vince Cable missed a crucial Parliamentary because it was so important that he was at a “secret” meeting about setting up a new party. OMG. Don’t panic, Mister Mainwaring! Don’t panic! We need to do something! Supporters! That’s the answer! Let supporters in and let them vote for our leader! Get a leader who is not in Commons! That’ll do it! Get Gina Miller to lead our party! That’ll do it!

I kid you not. This was the level of hysteria in the party.

And I think it is important to refer back to that moment, to understand what happened in the 2019 December election.

To understand much of what went on, you need to look at it in the context of the expectation of a major realignment of politics involving the establishment a new centre party which would then somehow fuse with the Liberal Democrats. …A bit like the SDP and Liberal party alliance and merger in the 1980s.

All the vast ambition of the “Revoke” policy, “Prime Minister Swinson” and carpet-bombing the country with leaflets delivered with pizza menus stemmed from an expectation that the mould of British politics would crack and we would be the beneficiaries of a vast stampede of public approval and defecting MPs.

Only, as we all know, a new centre party was formed but, as David Herdson wrote on Political Betting, “Change UK have given a masterclass in how not to launch a political party”.

There were defectors of various hues going in different directions but they were all vaporised in the general election, and so, nearly, were we – except in terms of votes, where we added 1.4 million compared to 2017.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.