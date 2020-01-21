The Voice

Dorothy Thornhill will chair panel to review into both the General election and the European elections

By | Tue 21st January 2020 - 12:40 pm

This comes from a post by Party President and Co-leader Mark Pack, on the party’s website, explaining some output from Saturday’s Federal Board meeting:

Election Review

The (Federal) Board has commissioned a review into both the General election and the European elections.

This review will be run independently of those who ran the elections, with a panel of experts who have a broad range of skills from knowing about grassroots election campaigns through to understanding what the very best decision-making processes in organisations look like.

The Chair is Dorothy Thornhill, who was the elected Mayor of Watford for 16 years, leading a successful turnaround of the council’s administration and quality of services, and was made a Liberal Democrat Peer in 2015.

Watch out for more news soon about how they will be consulting further and there will be many more opportunities for people at all levels to contribute to the review.

Mark adds on his blog:

Dorothy brings three excellent benefits in particular to the role as chair – she understands campaigning, she understands improving organisations and she wasn’t involved in the running of the general and European elections. The second of those is particularly important as we need the review not only to look at whether particular decisions were right or not but also at whether the processes that led to decisions and the processes that then (tried to) implement them were right.

One Comment

  • Ian 21st Jan '20 - 9:03pm

    This appears to be good news. We can only hope that this review is genuinely independent and its conclusions aren’t ignored by the party; the last thing we need is another whitewash which was sadly the fate of the 2017 election review.

