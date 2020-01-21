An election review from the front line

I downed tools and stopped almost all my usual work as a videographer for five weeks this winter. Here are some of my observations from the frontline…

I’ll say this first so that anyone with a short attention span understands the root cause of all our problems. It really is very simple and everything else I mention after this one cataclysmic issue, is a significant order of magnitude less important.

The reason this country is utterly broken is First Past the Post.

Sadly you can’t change it until you take power and you will only take power if the system works for you, in which case you are unlikely to change it when you get into power!

That’s the ‘exciting’ bit out of the way, the two other bits that I want to focus on here are Messaging and All Women Short Lists.

Messaging

At conference I told anyone that would listen that claiming to Revoke Article 50 was seriously toxic, and what a terrible error of judgement it turned out to be. We just looked undemocratic.

You can rationalise it out a million different ways, but that is ‘nuance’ and any political campaigner worth their salt knows that the moment you have to start explaining your position you’ve lost the argument.

I also wish the leadership of our party would stop using conference as a giant rubber stamp. This insane policy was pre-briefed in the press and came as Jo’s first masterstroke as leader. It was very hard for influential voices to take a contrary stance for fear of undermining the top dog. Our democratic forum should have been treated with more respect.

All Women Short Lists (AWSL)

For background, and not that I am in anyway bitter you understand, I must explain that I was excluded from running as a Parliamentary Candidate in Eastleigh, where I’d moved with the express desire to do so two years earlier.

The experience certainly brought me closer to understanding the unfairness that is a daily occurrence for women and BAME candidates. Do I understand completely what it is like? No of course not, I’m a white middle class man.

But do I think positive discrimination works? I am afraid not.

What I am emphatically not saying is that a woman can’t be the best candidate, but if you exclude men from the contest and restrict yourself to half the available candidates you open yourself up to accusations that that has happened. We should be changing the structure of that process so that the barriers that clearly exist are broken down.

I’ve sat in rooms where aged members, women included, have backed the male candidate because they look and sound more suitable for the job! If most companies have professional training for HR staff doing the hiring and firing, why do we still throw the process open to the vagaries of an unreliable membership? Until we address those systemic issues rather than putting an AWSL sticking plaster over the problem we won’t actually fix the issue. That will need investment in a Candidates College which must start now.

This is a short extract from a much longer article on my facebook page; if you’re up for a lengthy read you can find it here.

* Tim Bearder is a former BBC Journalist from Oxfordshire. He was the South Central Campaigns Officer from 2012 to the general election in 2015. He fought in campaigns including the Eastleigh by-election, the successful South East euro election in 2014 and is now serves as a West End Parish Councillor, an Eastleigh Borough Councillor and an Oxfordshire County Councillor. He has stood in the West Midland Euro Region and as the Banbury PPC in 2019. He runs a film and video production company.