An election review from the front line

I downed tools and stopped almost all my usual work as a videographer for five weeks this winter. Here are some of my observations from the frontline…
I’ll say this first so that anyone with a short attention span understands the root cause of all our problems. It really is very simple and everything else I mention after this one cataclysmic issue, is a significant order of magnitude less important.
The reason this country is utterly broken is First Past the Post.
Sadly you can’t change it until you take power and you will only take power if the system works for you, in which case you are unlikely to change it when you get into power!
That’s the ‘exciting’ bit out of the way, the two other bits that I want to focus on here are Messaging and All Women Short Lists.
Messaging
At conference I told anyone that would listen that claiming to Revoke Article 50 was seriously toxic, and what a terrible error of judgement it turned out to be. We just looked undemocratic.
You can rationalise it out a million different ways, but that is ‘nuance’ and any political campaigner worth their salt knows that the moment you have to start explaining your position you’ve lost the argument.
I also wish the leadership of our party would stop using conference as a giant rubber stamp. This insane policy was pre-briefed in the press and came as Jo’s first masterstroke as leader. It was very hard for influential voices to take a contrary stance for fear of undermining the top dog. Our democratic forum should have been treated with more respect.
All Women Short Lists (AWSL)
For background, and not that I am in anyway bitter you understand, I must explain that I was excluded from running as a Parliamentary Candidate in Eastleigh, where I’d moved with the express desire to do so two years earlier.
The experience certainly brought me closer to understanding the unfairness that is a daily occurrence for women and BAME candidates. Do I understand completely what it is like? No of course not, I’m a white middle class man.
But do I think positive discrimination works? I am afraid not.
What I am emphatically not saying is that a woman can’t be the best candidate, but if you exclude men from the contest and restrict yourself to half the available candidates you open yourself up to accusations that that has happened. We should be changing the structure of that process so that the barriers that clearly exist are broken down.
I’ve sat in rooms where aged members, women included, have backed the male candidate because they look and sound more suitable for the job! If most companies have professional training for HR staff doing the hiring and firing, why do we still throw the process open to the vagaries of an unreliable membership? Until we address those systemic issues rather than putting an AWSL sticking plaster over the problem we won’t actually fix the issue. That will need investment in a Candidates College which must start now.
* Tim Bearder is a former BBC Journalist from Oxfordshire. He was the South Central Campaigns Officer from 2012 to the general election in 2015. He fought in campaigns including the Eastleigh by-election, the successful South East euro election in 2014 and is now serves as a West End Parish Councillor, an Eastleigh Borough Councillor and an Oxfordshire County Councillor. He has stood in the West Midland Euro Region and as the Banbury PPC in 2019. He runs a film and video production company.
Sorry – no one no matter how talented and hard working should be a borough councillor in Hampshire and a county councillor in Oxfordshire.
Richard – Don’t forget Parish Councillor as well…… I’m not one to judge, but I generally believe that power and influence should be spread and doing three peoples jobs doesn’t really do that.
Having said that, I think Tim is spot on in his other observations.
Revoke wasn’t toxic – amongst our target voters it was popular, and amongst people who wouldn’t vote for us anyway nothing short of capitulating to the Brexiteers would have been enough (we were attacked on largely the same lines for wanting a People’s Vote).
Positive Discrimination works – demonstrably. But you need to value diversity, in and as of itself, to see it working – and to believe that having diversity of experiences is more valuable than technical merit, in groups with an excess of the latter and a paucity of the former.
Not very liberal of you Richard and Chris – shouldn’t it be about the quality of my work rather than your perceptions of what I am capable of doing? This is a rhetorical question – I think we’ll let the electorate in my Ward and Division decide the answer to that. James I get the ‘Target Universe’ idea, which works well in low turn out local elections where you need to hyper mobilise a core chunk of the electorate and then use differential turn out to win the day, but in first past the post elections where the turn out in our key seats is closer to 70%, you can’t tell half the electorate you’ll unilaterally ignore them. Messages like that can be so toxic that they catch light and become self perpetuating, which is what very clearly happened. People who didn’t really know how they felt about us heard we were anti democratic and decided in the final few weeks we couldn’t be trusted. To be honest I am surprised that you are arguing against this point given this was our core campaign message and we lost a seat despite pro-porting to represent nearly half the country on the issue of the day! As I’ve stated in the first paragraph and at length in my FB article, there are clearly other factors, but if you don’t lay some of the blame at the door of our number one election slogan then I’d suggest you’re being a little bit Rebecca Long Bailey about the post match wash-up.
Tim – surely the problem was less about AWS and more about (for two elections in a row) many candidates being slotted in without any kind of competitive selection, many without very much political experience and/or having only been members since the referendum.
Being a PPC is tough (tell me about it, I did it with two babies in tow!) and it would have been fairer to be more explicit to many new candidates about just how demanding (and expensive) it would be.
Tim, my apologies. It was not my intention to offend and I would rather focus on the excellent points you made in your piece. However, I don’t think there is anything illiberal about suggesting that we need the widest possible distribution of power and influence in local government, rather the opposite.
I a not a lover of AWS, though as Ruth has often argued, we have to act on the structural impediments, such as an absence of maternity leave or child care, which prevent women from entering the political fray. The existence of AWS was probably neither here nor there as far as the result on Dec. 12th was concerned.
James, “Diversity of experiences is more valuable than technical merit”. Interesting perspective. Do we apply that to ALL experiences ? Are all experiences equally valuable (eg. a spell in Wormwood Scrubs is equal to a period working in a major corporation or studying the workings of modern economies). Are you arguing for a complete reversal of the “technocratic” view of government, or have a misunderstood ? The role of government is wide and there are indeed many people who can (and should be allowed to) make a meaningful contribution, but it is almost impossible to ensure that the electorate gives us a parliament that is a perfect microcosm of society IN EVERY ASPECT ?
Ruth, if, as you suggest, too many candidates had limited political experience and had only recently joined the party, then I would be interested to know why you think these people were chosen ?
The trouble with AWSLs and that sort of approach, is that it can lead to the best candidate for a particular constituency not being selected.
ALL candidates should be chosen on their merits, not their gender.
What is important is ensuring that the pool of candidates available to apply to constituencies is reasonably balanced in the first place. If, for example, the pool only consists of 15% female it shouldn’t be expected that the result in actual candidates selected shall be 50:50 be they target seats or wherever. It certainly doesn’t follow that the best person(s) available shall be on any specific shortlist.
Positive discrimination is discrimination against others and is therefore unacceptable. The best candidate available should be selected regardless of race, gender or any other characteristics unless they affect the ability to do the job.
@James – We had a people’s vote in 2016 and Leave won. Why should we have another one?
You want another one because you lost the first one. It is as simple as that. As I used to explain to my children, that is how democracy works, we don’t do best out of three.
All women shortlists discriminate against men and other genders. The referendu in 2016 was undemocratic as 16/17 year olds and EU nationals were excluded. If 16/17 year olds could vote in the Scottish Independence referendum then the rules for who can and cannot vote in any referendum should be uniform across the UK. That’s what you call being inclusive although the leave lobby prefer exclusion.
The evidence is that if anything all-women shortlists *increase* the quality of candidates a party ends up standing overall: https://www.markpack.org.uk/137477/academics-say-impact-women-shortlists-quality-candidates/
The referendum was perfectly legal. There is a question about what the minimum voting age should be. Most people think that 18 is when most youngsters can be considered mature enough to be adult. There are other thresholds which complicate things, for example old enough to go to war, old enough to give sexual consent, drive, drink alcohol, etc. Political maturity is another question.
Young people tend to be idealistic, a tendency that left wing people are keen to exploit. The ultra left Labour Party would advocate votes for nine year olds if they thought they would get away with it.
@Mark Pack – That research finding sounds very dubious indeed. Unfortunately, an alarming proportion of academic research in most disciplines turns out to be worthless. The majority of published papers cannot be replicated. Academia has been downgraded, devalued and over commercialised but I’m afraid that is a characteristic of our times.
Chris Cory – I really don’t know the answer to your question. There are only a handful of seats I know well. All I know is that some of the (few) competitive selections resulted in some excellent PPCs eg Humaira Ali in Bermondsey and Old Southwark and the “slot someone in” approach sometimes resulted in outstanding experienced candidates like David Buxton put somewhere hopeless and too many weak candidates with contacts put in seats which were a bit more winnable.
“James I get the ‘Target Universe’ idea, which works well in low turn out local elections where you need to hyper mobilise a core chunk of the electorate and then use differential turn out to win the day, but in first past the post elections where the turn out in our key seats is closer to 70%, you can’t tell half the electorate you’ll unilaterally ignore them.”
The problem with that analysis, Tim, is that Boris Johnson did just that (and won a “stonking majority”).
We can’t be the party of everybody; in trying, we become the party of nobody.
“James, “Diversity of experiences is more valuable than technical merit”. Interesting perspective. Do we apply that to ALL experiences ? Are all experiences equally valuable (eg. a spell in Wormwood Scrubs is equal to a period working in a major corporation or studying the workings of modern economies).”
Yes, we should apply it to all experiences – there’s a lot of merit to having someone from a corporate background and someone who went to prison in your team, rather than two people from a corporate background.
That said, you did misquote me – cheeky 😉
The key point to remember here is that women have _so many experiences_ that men, generally, don’t have – it’s no coincidence that “womens issues” only started being taken seriously once women had the vote, and accelerated once there were women voices in parliament. Recognising this is important; and, once recognised, the Liberal path forward is clear.
Peter
Mark has referenced something and cited a report in a peer review journal (well actually several things. To which you say:
“Unfortunately, an alarming proportion [How much?] of academic research in most [what percentage?] disciplines turns out to be worthless. The majority [how many?] of published papers cannot be replicated.”
For which you offer no references in support of your claims. Could you back them up – or answer the paranthetical questions above?
I think you’re right though. My taxi driver last night said it was true.