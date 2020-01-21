The next general election will be a Conservative-facing one: some stats

Following the 2019 general election, we are now second in 91 seats, of which 80 are held by the Conservatives and just 9 by Labour (the other 2 are held by the SNP). Of the 10 seats where we are closest (less than 3000 votes behind), 8 are currently held by The Conservatives.

You can model some interesting seat projections based on various swing scenarios. As shown by Electoral Calculus:

A 5% swing from the Conservatives to us means we win an additional 15 seats , end result hung parliament (Lab +23, Con -40)

, end result (Lab +23, Con -40) A 5% swing from Labour to us means that we win just an additional 4 seats, end result Conservative majority 114 (Lab -20, Con +17)

In other words, when we take votes off Labour then The Conservatives win, Labour lose and we barely move. When we take votes off The Conservatives then they lose, we win and Labour also win.

From Labour’s point of view, the story is similar:

A 5% swing from us to Labour has Labour up 16 seats, end result Conservative majority 52 (Lib Dem -5, Con -14)

(Lib Dem -5, Con -14) A 5% swing from the Conservatives to Labour has Labour up 53 seats, end result hung parliament (Lib Dem +8, Con -63)

Fascinatingly, we would actually win more seats with a 5% swing from The Conservatives to Labour than we do with a 5% swing from The Conservatives to us. The overall picture is clear: vote swings between Labour and the Lib Dems would have much less impact on seat numbers than vote swings to or from The Conservatives.

None of this is to comment on the strategy or politics of the 2019 election, or to advocate some kind of electoral pact; these are just statistics and projections. But I think they make for illuminating reading.

NOTES

These predictions do not take account of likely boundary changes at the next election, so are performed using the boundaries as of the 2019 general election.

These predictions assume identical swing in Scotland as in the rest of Great Britain, which is clearly a flawed assumption, but the results are basically the same if you assume no swing in Scotland.

All seat prediction calculations from the Electoral Calculus.

* David McHardy is a Lib Dem member and activist in the Cambridge party.