The next general election will be a Conservative-facing one: some stats

Following the 2019 general election, we are now second in 91 seats, of which 80 are held by the Conservatives and just 9 by Labour (the other 2 are held by the SNP). Of the 10 seats where we are closest (less than 3000 votes behind), 8 are currently held by The Conservatives.
You can model some interesting seat projections based on various swing scenarios. As shown by Electoral Calculus:
- A 5% swing from the Conservatives to us means we win an additional 15 seats , end result hung parliament (Lab +23, Con -40)
- A 5% swing from Labour to us means that we win just an additional 4 seats, end result Conservative majority 114 (Lab -20, Con +17)
In other words, when we take votes off Labour then The Conservatives win, Labour lose and we barely move. When we take votes off The Conservatives then they lose, we win and Labour also win.
From Labour’s point of view, the story is similar:
- A 5% swing from us to Labour has Labour up 16 seats, end result Conservative majority 52 (Lib Dem -5, Con -14)
- A 5% swing from the Conservatives to Labour has Labour up 53 seats, end result hung parliament (Lib Dem +8, Con -63)
Fascinatingly, we would actually win more seats with a 5% swing from The Conservatives to Labour than we do with a 5% swing from The Conservatives to us. The overall picture is clear: vote swings between Labour and the Lib Dems would have much less impact on seat numbers than vote swings to or from The Conservatives.
None of this is to comment on the strategy or politics of the 2019 election, or to advocate some kind of electoral pact; these are just statistics and projections. But I think they make for illuminating reading.
NOTES
These predictions do not take account of likely boundary changes at the next election, so are performed using the boundaries as of the 2019 general election.
These predictions assume identical swing in Scotland as in the rest of Great Britain, which is clearly a flawed assumption, but the results are basically the same if you assume no swing in Scotland.
All seat prediction calculations from the Electoral Calculus.
* David McHardy is a Lib Dem member and activist in the Cambridge party.
The logic behind this is flawed though – the statement when we take votes off Labour then The Conservatives win assumes that if those votes weren’t “taken” by the Lib Dems they would have stayed with Labour, rather than being “taken” by either the Conservatives (or Green Party or any other). In reality, votes travelling from Labour to Conservative are much more harmful to Labour than if they come to us, so it’s better that we hoover them up…
I suggest that before we start worrying about winnable seats (unless we get a fluky by-election) we spend time and thought and energy sorting out the party. What we are for and what we need to do to build up a party that can achieve that.
The party could attempt to right the wrongs of the Coalition years. A way to get voters like me supporting the party in seats they can beat the Tories. A full and exhaustive investigation into the terrible cruel decisions made during the Coalition years. The only way to get those centre Left voters back is a sincere and total apology..if not then the decline will continue
This is a good analysis of where we stand, both in what our goals should be and our role in the wider UK left movement. While not taking our eyes off Labour (who may well be destined to another decade in the wilderness that we should not wait for them to emerge from), it’s clear from both our targets (80 of our “second places” are Tory) and the political landscape (we can win where Labour can’t) that our main goal over the next 5 years toppling Tories.
Of course Tony Greaves is correct – we don’t know what the party is for any more, so this is a huge issue. I mean, please, someone at least tell us it’s for action on the climate, electoral reform or tax cuts – anything!! We’ve established elsewhere that the party is against three things currently … that isn’t going to enthuse our activists let alone voters. It’s not that I don’t appreciate the analysis here, it’s that I don’t know what we can do with it. Being against Brexit may help in future when the true meaning of this madness becomes apparent and even the Tory press can’t deflect the news focus onto hapless aristocrats and the like forever. Being against Scottish self determination is bizarre to me as we are meant to support that (see preamble to our constitution), ok it helps us keep a couple of seats in Scotland for now but, wow, I’m not moved to work for a Liberal and Unionist Party guys.
This is quite an existential crisis! If we have something to say in Wales, I haven’t heard it and we’ll need more than manifesto promises of free
Toothbrushes for all to recover the 5 lost assembly seats. I have doubts about endless reams of Focus saying increasingly less; but then maybe potholes are what we do now?
@ johnmc “tell us it’s for action on the climate, electoral reform or tax cuts – anything!! ”
I’m afraid tax cuts is a wee difficulty, john. The only consistency is inconsistency.
In the 2001 election Charlie Kennedy announced a penny on income tax for education. In 2002 he cancelled the idea.
In the 2008 Glenrothes byelection I was asked to put out a leaflet saying a 1p income tax cut. That went down well – the Lib Dem vote dropped from nearly 5,000 to 900.
In the 2010 election Cleggy opposed any VAT rise as ‘a Tory bombshell’. Six weeks later he voted for it – up from 17.5% to 20%.
In 2017, “Lib Dems pledge 1p tax rise to ‘rescue NHS and social care’. Tim Farron says money from income tax rise will go into ring-fenced £6bn annual budget to address chronic underfunding”.
In 2019, Sir Ed Davey said ‘if they got into government, the Lib Dems would run a 1 per cent surplus on current spending – meaning day-to-day costs of public services would be lower than the amount raised in taxes. He claimed a “Remain bonus” would help shore up state finances.This ‘pledge’ was repeated in 2019….. he then went on to announce a 1p for the NHS and Social Care.
Now as an old fashioned tax and spend Liberal, I’m a bit confused by all this and not sure what the latest position or underlying theory is – if there is one. Try asking Alexa – she probably knows.
PS On your other question, fortry years ago some senior Libs (D.M.S. Steel a bit, Ludovic Kennedy a lot – used to be in favour of Scottish Home Rule….. Russell Johnston wasn’t, Jo Grimond havered between was and wasn’t. Today Willie certainly isn’t. Again, not sure if this will change.