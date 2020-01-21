David McHardy

The next general election will be a Conservative-facing one: some stats

By | Tue 21st January 2020 - 5:19 pm

Following the 2019 general election, we are now second in 91 seats, of which 80 are held by the Conservatives and just 9 by Labour (the other 2 are held by the SNP). Of the 10 seats where we are closest (less than 3000 votes behind), 8 are currently held by The Conservatives.

You can model some interesting seat projections based on various swing scenarios. As shown by Electoral Calculus:

In other words, when we take votes off Labour then The Conservatives win, Labour lose and we barely move. When we take votes off The Conservatives then they lose, we win and Labour also win.

From Labour’s point of view, the story is similar:

Fascinatingly, we would actually win more seats with a 5% swing from The Conservatives to Labour than we do with a 5% swing from The Conservatives to us. The overall picture is clear: vote swings between Labour and the Lib Dems would have much less impact on seat numbers than vote swings to or from The Conservatives.

None of this is to comment on the strategy or politics of the 2019 election, or to advocate some kind of electoral pact; these are just statistics and projections. But I think they make for illuminating reading.

NOTES

These predictions do not take account of likely boundary changes at the next election, so are performed using the boundaries as of the 2019 general election.

These predictions assume identical swing in Scotland as in the rest of Great Britain, which is clearly a flawed assumption, but the results are basically the same if you assume no swing in Scotland.

All seat prediction calculations from the Electoral Calculus.

* David McHardy is a Lib Dem member and activist in the Cambridge party.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

6 Comments

  • Tony Greaves 21st Jan '20 - 7:16pm

    I suggest that before we start worrying about winnable seats (unless we get a fluky by-election) we spend time and thought and energy sorting out the party. What we are for and what we need to do to build up a party that can achieve that.

  • Silvio 21st Jan '20 - 7:25pm

    The party could attempt to right the wrongs of the Coalition years. A way to get voters like me supporting the party in seats they can beat the Tories. A full and exhaustive investigation into the terrible cruel decisions made during the Coalition years. The only way to get those centre Left voters back is a sincere and total apology..if not then the decline will continue

  • James Belchamber 21st Jan '20 - 7:41pm

    This is a good analysis of where we stand, both in what our goals should be and our role in the wider UK left movement. While not taking our eyes off Labour (who may well be destined to another decade in the wilderness that we should not wait for them to emerge from), it’s clear from both our targets (80 of our “second places” are Tory) and the political landscape (we can win where Labour can’t) that our main goal over the next 5 years toppling Tories.

  • Johnmc 21st Jan '20 - 8:18pm

    Of course Tony Greaves is correct – we don’t know what the party is for any more, so this is a huge issue. I mean, please, someone at least tell us it’s for action on the climate, electoral reform or tax cuts – anything!! We’ve established elsewhere that the party is against three things currently … that isn’t going to enthuse our activists let alone voters. It’s not that I don’t appreciate the analysis here, it’s that I don’t know what we can do with it. Being against Brexit may help in future when the true meaning of this madness becomes apparent and even the Tory press can’t deflect the news focus onto hapless aristocrats and the like forever. Being against Scottish self determination is bizarre to me as we are meant to support that (see preamble to our constitution), ok it helps us keep a couple of seats in Scotland for now but, wow, I’m not moved to work for a Liberal and Unionist Party guys.

    This is quite an existential crisis! If we have something to say in Wales, I haven’t heard it and we’ll need more than manifesto promises of free
    Toothbrushes for all to recover the 5 lost assembly seats. I have doubts about endless reams of Focus saying increasingly less; but then maybe potholes are what we do now?

  • David Raw 21st Jan '20 - 8:57pm

    @ johnmc “tell us it’s for action on the climate, electoral reform or tax cuts – anything!! ”

    I’m afraid tax cuts is a wee difficulty, john. The only consistency is inconsistency.

    In the 2001 election Charlie Kennedy announced a penny on income tax for education. In 2002 he cancelled the idea.

    In the 2008 Glenrothes byelection I was asked to put out a leaflet saying a 1p income tax cut. That went down well – the Lib Dem vote dropped from nearly 5,000 to 900.

    In the 2010 election Cleggy opposed any VAT rise as ‘a Tory bombshell’. Six weeks later he voted for it – up from 17.5% to 20%.

    In 2017, “Lib Dems pledge 1p tax rise to ‘rescue NHS and social care’. Tim Farron says money from income tax rise will go into ring-fenced £6bn annual budget to address chronic underfunding”.

    In 2019, Sir Ed Davey said ‘if they got into government, the Lib Dems would run a 1 per cent surplus on current spending – meaning day-to-day costs of public services would be lower than the amount raised in taxes. He claimed a “Remain bonus” would help shore up state finances.This ‘pledge’ was repeated in 2019….. he then went on to announce a 1p for the NHS and Social Care.

    Now as an old fashioned tax and spend Liberal, I’m a bit confused by all this and not sure what the latest position or underlying theory is – if there is one. Try asking Alexa – she probably knows.

    PS On your other question, fortry years ago some senior Libs (D.M.S. Steel a bit, Ludovic Kennedy a lot – used to be in favour of Scottish Home Rule….. Russell Johnston wasn’t, Jo Grimond havered between was and wasn’t. Today Willie certainly isn’t. Again, not sure if this will change.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarCharles Smith 21st Jan - 9:22pm
    One of the five contenders to lead Britain’s main opposition Labour Party dropped out of the race on Tuesday after struggling to build momentum behind...
  • User AvatarIan 21st Jan - 9:03pm
    This appears to be good news. We can only hope that this review is genuinely independent and its conclusions aren’t ignored by the party; the...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 21st Jan - 8:57pm
    @ johnmc "tell us it’s for action on the climate, electoral reform or tax cuts – anything!! " I'm afraid tax cuts is a wee...
  • User AvatarHywel 21st Jan - 8:46pm
    "I think if there is one key message from the last ten years it is to look for a leader who is very experienced, even...
  • User AvatarNeil Sandison 21st Jan - 8:32pm
    I hope we do not spend too long in our entrails of past failures wallowing in self pity that will not turn all those close...
  • User AvatarHywel 21st Jan - 8:23pm
    Peter Mark has referenced something and cited a report in a peer review journal (well actually several things. To which you say: "Unfortunately, an alarming...