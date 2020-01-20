Javid is cutting the UK’s nose off to spite our faces

Last week, the Chancellor Sajid Javid sat down in the Pickles sandwich bar, Westminster, for an interview with the Financial Times. You can read the interview in full here , but you may have to subscribe or join the FT’s trial membership scheme.

In it, he talked tough about the UK post-Brexit trading scenario. Hopefully, this is pre-negotiation chatter, but what he said was alarming nonetheless:

There will not be alignment, we will not be a ruletaker, we will not be in the single market and we will not be in the customs union — and we will do this by the end of the year.

He said there would be no Treasury support for the big manufacturing sectors to adjust to the new trade rules. Rather peevishly he added that they had had since 2016 to prepare for the new scenario. Of course, they have not known what the Sam Hill they were needing to prepare for during those three years.

To be fair, he also said the government will pump money into skills development and infrastructure projects in the North and Midlands.

The problem with this is that it leaves exporting firms, particularly those depending on “just-in-time” supply chains, facing vast extra tarrif and non-tarrif costs, with the added possible prospect of a “no deal” crash out from the current trading rules at the end of 2020.

Javid’s comments has caused a backlash from manufacturers who have warned of price rises as a result of divergence from EU trading rules.

But my thought is: why is Javid hell-bent on such a course?

What benefits are there for the UK if we have divergence from EU rules with expensive and time-consuming customs delays, form-filling and tarrifs?

…Answers on a postcard please…

I am not aware of any tangible benefits to be gained from such a course. It seems we are cutting our nose off to spite our face.

