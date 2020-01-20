Javid is cutting the UK’s nose off to spite our faces

Last week, the Chancellor Sajid Javid sat down in the Pickles sandwich bar, Westminster, for an interview with the Financial Times. You can read the interview in full here, but you may have to subscribe or join the FT’s trial membership scheme.
In it, he talked tough about the UK post-Brexit trading scenario. Hopefully, this is pre-negotiation chatter, but what he said was alarming nonetheless:
There will not be alignment, we will not be a ruletaker, we will not be in the single market and we will not be in the customs union — and we will do this by the end of the year.
He said there would be no Treasury support for the big manufacturing sectors to adjust to the new trade rules. Rather peevishly he added that they had had since 2016 to prepare for the new scenario. Of course, they have not known what the Sam Hill they were needing to prepare for during those three years.
To be fair, he also said the government will pump money into skills development and infrastructure projects in the North and Midlands.
The problem with this is that it leaves exporting firms, particularly those depending on “just-in-time” supply chains, facing vast extra tarrif and non-tarrif costs, with the added possible prospect of a “no deal” crash out from the current trading rules at the end of 2020.
Javid’s comments has caused a backlash from manufacturers who have warned of price rises as a result of divergence from EU trading rules.
But my thought is: why is Javid hell-bent on such a course?
What benefits are there for the UK if we have divergence from EU rules with expensive and time-consuming customs delays, form-filling and tarrifs?
…Answers on a postcard please…
I am not aware of any tangible benefits to be gained from such a course. It seems we are cutting our nose off to spite our face.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
Javid was a banker in the financial services.Johnson says business can get lost. Minton (economist) talks about service industries. Is there a hint that businesses can either go to the wall or raise prices which will hit peoples pay packets. Implies that services will be encouraged,manufacturing can go to the wall and the financial circles will flourish enriching those already rich.
There are several possibilities but I am no expert on these matters. The EU wants us to accept all the rules in return for a trade agreement. That could prevent us from trading with other nation states. The EU does not want the UK to be a serious competitor on their doorstep so it wants us to be a rule taker under EU control. That would lead on to other principles such as trading on a level playing field which is EU speak for having the same employment laws, environmental laws and the removal of all competitive advantages. Our key competitive advantage is that we own the fishing grounds around the UK.
I think that Javid is firing an opening shot and another tactic will be to again raise the possibility of no deal. The intention will be to get as good a deal as possible whilst standing back from again accepting all EU regulatory control and its implications.
I think it is too early to talk about damage to JIT supply chains and the like. Both sides want obstacle free trading and that can happen if they want to make it happen. The EU will put up obstacles if we don’t accept their regulations but to borrow your post title, how much is the EU prepared to cut off its nose?
Perhaps this a question our brave Brexi’s and Lexi’s should answer, after all they voted for it. So step forward Peter “Sunderland” Martin, Jeff “Wrexham is safe” and Glen of the little Village et al, we are await your wisdom.
Frankie: It is all part of the cunningest, most cunning, cunning plan. For the faithful Brexit Nirvana awaits! No more austerity with largesse a plenty; we shall all be busy colouring the atlases in pink, for striding across the globe, Britain shall be great again!
@ Martin
I don’t know if it will cheer you up but I do expect times will be difficult in the next few years. It would have been difficult if we’d stayed in the EU. The problem, which our leaving the EU won’t change, is that Govts everywhere have held to the theory that the way to stimulate an economy is to lower interest rates. In other words, to overcome the slowing effect of too much private debt on the economy we encourage more borrowing and more private debt creation.
Interest rates, both in the EU and here are now so low, and negative in some countries, that this isn’t going to work any longer.
I know its probably a futile request, but if Lib Dems are as evidence based as you claim, try comparing what is happening in the UK with the rest of the EU. Are they doing really well? I don’t think so.
There are lots of articles I could link you to, showing Germany teetering on the brink of recession. German car makers are laying off workers and closing down production lines. They are in big trouble. Is that due to Brexit too?
Very probably the car industry in the UK is finished over the next model cycle. Combination of new car ideas – electric and or autonomous, and the lack of JIT supply chains to and from Europe, probably lack of access to the European market as well. If you’re the board of a car manufacturere with plant in the UK, where will you build your next new model? My money would be on SE Europe (Rumania or Bulgaria) or N. African littoral – Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia. The Chinese will probably sweep up the electric car market once they get going.
This is good news – Cars are a problem. Even electric ones leave a lot of particulate pollution behind.
@Peter Martin. I am not sure I understand your argument.
Trade:
The EU facilitates trade around the globe. So, even if Germany is struggling, we still benefit from growth in non-EU economies.
Debt:
Germany is culturally debt averse. They rank 65th in the world for public debt (UK is 28th, USA 35th). For private debt Germany ranks 23rd, with UK at 10th and USA at 11th.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_public_debt
https://www.theglobaleconomy.com/rankings/household_debt_gdp/
GDP:
Germany ranks 4th in the World for GDP, well ahead of India at number 5. The EU treated as a block is second, midway between China and the USA.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(nominal)
Indeed Martin I suspect many of them are recolouring Atlas they have loaned from the local library. They will however be annoyed with brave Sir Peter of Sunderland who seems to have accepted that Sunderland and many other areas face difficult times; where is his commitment to unicorns, sunlit uplands trade deals with Narnia and Mordor, no true Brexi or Lexi is he. Now brave Sir Peter claims that the difficult times are not related to his fantasy Lexit, but as a famous judge of human nature once said “”Well they would say that, wouldn’t they?” and to think his Brexi and Lexi pals had faith in brave Sire Peter to stride forth and slay the ogre of reality with his tin foil armour, his shield of delusion and his mighty sword of (expletive deleted by Ed team), alas it appears brave Sir Peter of Sunderland has run away ( nothing to do with Lexit of cause, just a slight groin strain and a nasty cold means he can’t attend to save Sunderalnd, bless just bless).
Reality is hard on the Brexi’s and Lexi’s they face difficult times and can suggest no remedies only excuses and (expletive deleted by Ed team).
Andrew,
Peter doesn’t have an arguement he is just try to deflect that the Lexit he dreamed of turned into a hard Brexit which will crucify the communties he claimes to care about. Now I can understand why he tries to deflect, if I’d (expletive deleted by editorial team) up things so badly I’d be deflecting like crazy too.
@ Andrew,
If Germany is struggling, then the rest of the trading bloc, of which we are still a member too, are likely to be struggling even worse. It’s going to affect us even if we’re out of the EU but that is still the best option. I’m not sure if the EU wish to facilitate any trade for those they see as competitors.
Yes, Germany is culturally debt averse. German people will often shy away even from borrowing to buy their own home. Even when the loan repayments are not much different to the rent they’ll pay anyway. This is very odd from our cultural viewpoint. Which the one main reason property is still more affordable from a UK POV. But it’s where public sector borrowing is concerned that they really ‘excel’. They have saddled the rest of the eurozone with a strict set of rules on what governments can borrow. But there are no rules at all on the extent of private borrowing. So for many years when the private sector was borrowing and spending happily the eurozone was going along gangbusters. But, after the 2008 GFC, and as soon as that stopped….
The Germans don’t seem to understand that Govts have to be in debt for everyone else to have financial assets.
Yes, Germany is ranked 4th in the world for GDP. It still doesn’t make it a good trading partner for the UK. Whereas we run a small surplus in our trade with the USA we only manage to sell less than half of what we buy from Germany, to Germany.
No alignment, and therefore there will have to be a border between N. Ireland and the republic, or in the Irish Sea. Many of us knew this from day one, but it would be nice to hear the government concede that, in all likely hood, they will avoid a hard border between north and south by throwing N. Ireland under the bus.
All the discussion about possible economic effects is speculative. In contrast, the implications for Ireland are unavoidable if the UK government sticks to the Javid line.
We leave the EU in a few days and I doubt more than a few British people will have been affected either way. The main scare story that the City of London would be losing out to various European Cities just hasn’t happened. You will still have millions of remain and leave supporters, but in truth people are no longer worried. I suppose time will tell, but so far so good.
The Germans are having a major discussion on the advisablity of using their surplus on renewing their infrastructure ( not an option open to us we would need to use Sir Peter’s magic money tree and hope the world kept faith in the pound, rather risky).
@Peter Martin. Thanks for taking the time to answer my question. One point of clarification: “I’m not sure if the EU wish to facilitate any trade for those they see as competitors.”. I was assuming membership of the EU or at least the customs union and single market in my original comment. Once we leave, I agree we can expect few favours from the EU. I guess the EU might assist global trade for everyone through global standards, but that is a different discussion.
Peter Martin 20th Jan ’20 – 6:04pm:
They have saddled the rest of the eurozone with a strict set of rules on what governments can borrow.
Not just the eurozone; the Stability and Growth Pact (SGP) applies to all EU member states including the UK…
‘Austerity has not been a Tory choice, but an EU one’:
https://joelrwrites.wordpress.com/2019/07/04/austerity-has-not-been-a-tory-choice-but-an-eu-one/
That’s one set of EU regulations that can usefully go once we are genuinely out.
Andrew 20th Jan ’20 – 9:05pm:
I was assuming membership of the EU or at least the customs union and single market in my original comment.
We decided to leave both of those in a Referendum back in June 2016.
Once we leave, I agree we can expect few favours from the EU.
We don’t seem to have had any while we were members.
I guess the EU might assist global trade for everyone through global standards,…
Of the many thousands of standards embodied in the equipment (hardware and software) that you are using to read these words how many have been set by the EU?
Chris Cory 20th Jan ’20 – 6:45pm:
No alignment, and therefore there will have to be a border between N. Ireland and the republic, or in the Irish Sea.
Why? WTO rules don’t require one. The UK doesn’t need one. Both countries have stated they won’t install one. The intra-Irish border is already a tax, currency, VAT, and excise duty border. For example, heating oil is around 25% cheaper in the North and some smuggling occurs. The Irish government control that using intelligence-led spot checks. The difference in VAT rates between Denmark and Germany is 6%; they don’t have a ‘hard’ border. By contrast, the average EU tariff on manufactured goods is only 2.7%. Motor vehicle tariffs are 10% or more, but cars need to be registered before use. EU agricultural tariffs average 8.8%, but food safety standards require traceability. Product standards are enforced by Trading Standards; customs officers don’t know if a container of Chinese teddy bears actually meet EU standards or not. Private fireworks are illegal in the Republic (although you wouldn’t guess if visiting over New Year). Funnily enough, the UK’s largest firework showroom (open seven days a week to 8.00pm) is just over the border near Crossmaglen. The Garda have powers to stop and search vehicles for fireworks. There’s no demand for a ‘hard’ border to limit such illegal imports.
Jeff
The article you cite is an exercise in disinformation. Under the SGP the EU can recommend the UK govt reduce its deficit but by virtue of Protocol 15 to the Treaties it cannot sanction the UK for failure to do so. The EU had no more power to force an austerity policy on the UK than the IMF or any other body recommending deficit reduction in 2009/10. Austerity was a UK political choice and it is dishonest to pretend otherwise.
“We decided to leave both of those in a Referendum back in June 2016.”
40% of leave voters polled shortly after the referendum wanted to stay in the single market. Are you saying they were too stupid to know what they had voted for?
@Jenny Barnes
‘Cars are a problem. Even electric ones leave a lot of particulate pollution behind.’
I agree they are problem, but also in many circumstances, they are a solution.
On electric cars and particulate pollution. The two quoted examples are tyre dust and brake pad dust. Electric cars have reduced brake pad dust, because like other electric vehicles (trains, trams and trolley-buses), they make extensive use of regenerative braking and less use of of disc brakes.
@Jeff You ask a good question “Of the many thousands of standards embodied in the equipment (hardware and software) that you are using to read these words how many have been set by the EU?”. I think we would agree that it is a small number only. The only one I know about is the enforcement of standards for interchangeable power supplies for mobile phones. Are these not mostly handled by international standards bodies (e.g. ISO)?
However the EU has had a big effect on consumer protection and market regulation (GDPR, web browsers etc). The Register regularly has articles on EU intervention in the world of ICT. Some recent articles:
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2020/01/20/eu_gdpr_fines_114m/
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2020/01/17/eu_ban_facial_recognition/
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2020/01/17/eu_goes_full_usb_c_jab_at_apple/