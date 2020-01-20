Mark Valladares

20 January 2020 – the overnight press release

Draconian changes to immigration rules are utterly unworkable

Responding to reports the Conservative Government could remove a temporary extension of the current immigration rules until 2023 and impose new restrictions on low-skilled migrants moving to the UK after Brexit, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

Decisions like this make it loud and clear that this Conservative Government has no intention off ending the hostile environment. It’s a national embarrassment.

For business and our economy, such draconian changes to immigration rules is utterly unworkable. To think the Home Office could implement the changes in the time given is a joke.

The Liberal Democrats will continue to stand up for anyone who wants to make this country their home. We will fight the Tories touch and nail to ensure the rights of people to live and work in the UK are not under threat.

  • David Evershed 20th Jan '20 - 11:54am

    We should not forget that our current immigration system discriminates against people from the mostly non white people of Africa, Asia and the Americas.

  • nigel hunter 20th Jan '20 - 2:37pm

    So we attract skilled people from abroad and us Brits end up with the low skill jobs? Putting skills resources into the north will take time so we must rely on outsiders to fill the gap.I have heard comments on attracting African countries being encouraged to trade with us (and therefore take their skilled people).

