The spring conference motions explained

By | Mon 17th February 2020 - 10:55 am

Over on the party website, Conference committee chair, Geoff Payne has provided a helpful rundown of the motions to be debated at the spring conference in York in the weekend of March 13th-15th.

Here are his summaries of the motions, which party members can access in full via this page on the party website:

F4 – Hong Kong
This motion introduces new party policy on the human rights situation in Hong Kong. It calls for:

-Extending of the right to abode to all British National (Overseas) citizens
-The government to use its relationship with China to persuade Beijing to not end the protests through military force
-An indefinite suspension of export licenses for crowd control equipment to Hong Kong.

F6 – Children’s Social Care
(England only)

This motion updates party policy on children’s social care. It calls for:

-Extra funding for children’s social care
-Higher priority for looked-after children in the education system
-More care places for children who need it
-A new scheme to help older looked-after children find accommodation to transfer into when they are ready to live independently
-The government to review allowances and pay for foster carers
-An exploration into whether an allowance scheme for kinship carers (who look after children of their relatives) should be set up
-A national workforce strategy for social workers and children’s home managers

F8 – Electoral Reform
This motion updates party policy on electoral reform. It calls for:

-The use of Single Transferable Vote as the voting system for all Parliamentary elections and English local elections
-The voting age to be lowered to 16
-The rights of EU citizens to stand and vote in local elections to be protected, and extended to general elections when they’ve lived here for 5+ years
-The use of Alternative Vote for elections to single positions like directly-elected mayors in England
-The scrapping of voter ID law plans
-A legal requirement for local authorities to inform citizens of the steps required to be successfully registered to vote. This includes a far greater effort to register under-represented groups

F13 – Supporting The Trans and Non-Binary Communities within the Liberal Democrats
This is a business motion (one that deals with how the party works internally). It seeks to improve accessibility to Liberal Democrat events for trans and non-binary people and protect their rights by:

-Requiring Lib Dem HQ and all conference venues (Federal and Regional) to have at least one gender-neutral bathroom
-The option to have your preferred pronouns on your conference pass
-The option to include your preferred pronouns on speaker’s cards
-Training for presenters at party events on how to avoid unnecessarily gendered language

F16 – Welcoming Child Refugees
This motion calls on the Government to fulfil its existing obligations to provide sanctuary to child refugees, as well as to:

-Extend family reunion rights so child refugees in the UK can sponsor family members to join them
-Provide specialist legal advice for all child asylum seekers
-Resettle 10,000 unaccompanied child refugees from elsewhere in Europe over the next 10 years

F17 – Student Mental Health Charter
(England only)

This motion calls on the Government to legislate for universities to ensure a strong provision of mental health support for students by:

-Developing a Student Mental Health Charter for universities in consultation with students, universities and mental health charities
-Including in the Charter guaranteed access to quality mental health support and the recording and reporting of waiting times
-Ensuring all universities have the aim to reach zero suicide

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

