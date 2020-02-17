Rising above politics as usual

The decision to not rush the leadership election has allowed a welcome space for a discussion on the strategy and philosophy of being a Liberal Democrat in 2020. I am a new member having joined just last month. I do not pretend that my views carry any more weight than any other member, and probably less than those who have worked so hard for the party. Nonetheless, the opportunity to contribute ideas to the direction the party should now take was part of the reason I joined.

Post-Brexit we have a clean slate. The challenge is to apply the timeless principles of liberal democracy to the challenges of today. I would propose the following priorities:

Competitive free markets and free people at a time when our economy risks being dominated by a handful of personal data hungry multi-national businesses;

Modern solutions to climate change rather than the false choice of either environmental or economic devastation;

Support technology to empower rather than to enslave;

Offer a sense of place in a fast-changing world;

Appreciating that with national wealth and power comes international responsibility.

However, I also think there needs to be an over-arching change. I have long admired the way in which Lib Dems create and debate policy. It is a unique selling point which sets this party apart. The problem is that too often in the heat of the campaign Lib Dems resort to the same tactics as everyone else. It is then no surprise that to many voters it is easy just to see us as part of the problem – “they are all as bad as each other”. Rising above this is a challenge, but it is also the best opportunity for the party to grow. A commitment to honest open democratic accountability can win voters’ trust for the long-term.

The need to rise above the current debate is not just a matter of campaign tactics. We are in the midst of a culture war. Liberalism itself is under threat. It is understandable that liberals want to respond, but how we do so does matter. The nature of the culture war is that it empowers the extremes of arguments and in the process entrenches division.

Furthermore, the two sides provide fuel to one another. Our opponent should not be those who seek argument with us, but the culture war itself. If we engage in the fringe arguments of the extreme, we do a disservice to the sensible mainstream majority who are looking to us to support progress towards greater equality and inclusiveness.

Over the last five years we have seen an apparent return to the politics of left versus right. It is an illusion. There is considerable consensus around the principle of competitive free markets and the trajectory of social liberalism. Detail is debated, but the direction of travel is clear. Discussions over equidistance from Labour and Conservatives, or the ill-advised idea of the Lib Dems becoming a ‘soft-Labour’ movement are accepting the constructed narrative of Westminster over the reality of modern Britain. We should rise above right versus left to respond to the challenges of today.

In conclusion, we should not view Labour or the Conservatives as our core opponent, but rather oppose ‘politics as usual’. We should,

Offer an alternative to campaign skulduggery;

Bring people together rather than succumb to the narrative of a culture war;

Respond to the challenges of today, not out-dated left versus right politics.

What I propose is not a short-term fix. This is a long-term challenge to rise above the noise to deliver a better politics.

* Nicolas Webb is a member of Newport and Severnside Liberal Democrats in Wales. He is a policy and communications professional. His voluntary work includes being a trustee for a refugee charity and a board member of a non-partisan think tank.