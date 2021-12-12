North Shropshire: Dogs, knees and a bouncy Davey – video

By | Sun 12th December 2021 - 4:37 pm

It’s been a great few weeks in North Shropshire, albeit a bit on the chilly side with some bad storms. Hundreds of supporters have turned out to support Helen Morgan in her campaign to storm a “true blue” bastion. This huge effort has turned the tide and the bookies are giving the Lib Dems better odds than the Tories.

There are just three days campaigning to go, plus polling day. We’ll be publishing the result on LDV just as soon as it is announced in the early hours of Friday morning. And through the day and weekend, we will be publishing commentary on the result.

We are clear favourites with the bookies even though the Tories are trying to fight back with a belated push. If you can get to North Shropshire or pick up the phone, please pitch in to help Helen Morgan win on Thursday. Day-to-day details are on the campaign Facebook page.

Below, we publish a video highlighting just a selection of the images from the campaign.

Yesterday, the Guardian reported:

A memo to staff from the Liberal Democrat high command on Friday revealed that according to responses it had reviewed from voters who intend to cast a ballot on Thursday, the Tories – who enjoyed a 23,000 majority at the last election – now have a lead of just one point. The Lib Dem projection puts the Tories on 40%, the Lib Dems on 39% and Labour on 12%, with Reform UK and the Greens on 4% each.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

