North Shropshire: It wasn’t a fluke says Helen Morgan

Interviewed by the Guardian, Helen Morgan said the Liberal Democrats’ win, which overturned a Conservative majority of nearly 23,000, was not a fluke. Morgan said her election builds on the party’s success in the Chesham and Amersham byelection in June and the Lib Dems are capable of winning over more voters than people expect and the Lib Dems have proved their popularity is no longer confined to parts of the country which voted Remain.

We’ve won two big byelections in just over six months. We’ve now proved the Chesham and Amersham result wasn’t a fluke. Everyone said that was about HS2, but in North Shropshire it was about issues that affect everyone in the country. I think it proves we can make a difference across a much wider area than people thought we might be able to.

She said there was anger at ambulance waiting times and concerns in the farming community about trade deals but Brexit is no longer an issue.

The electorate has moved on [from Brexit] and it seems to me that they recognise that voting for a Liberal Democrat who is very rooted in community politics, who is focused on listening, is a massive contrast to this Westminster Conservative bubble where they go to cheese and wine parties after work… I think it would be a bit unfair to the voters to say it was all about anger over the parties. There’s a lot of talk about tactical voting but you can’t win a seat like this that was 60% Conservative last time round unless you persuade traditional conservative voters to switch to you. There’s a palpable sense of anger among farmers around the trade deals. They’ve created a real moment of danger for British farming. We’ve had people pouring milk down the drains, which is completely unsustainable. I think there’s a definite sense that Boris Johnson just really doesn’t care about the farming sector.

