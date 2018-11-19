“Not even a tin of baked beans!” A visitor shows the need for radical reforms.

Ten per cent – TEN PER CENT – of the population of Cumbria are using food banks!

said a fellow church-goer to me in horror, after a Sunday service in a West Cumbrian village church. We were discussing the local bearing of the damning findings by the UN rapporteur Philip Alston, reporting on the effects of austerity policies on Britain today.

After a twelve-day tour of Britain’s towns and cities, Mr Alston, UN expert on extreme poverty and human rights, spoke in stark term about his findings, in London on Friday.

Clearly shocked by what he had found, according to the Independent’s report he said that successive governments had overseen a systematic dismantling of the social safety net,

He spoke of meeting;

People dependent on food banks for their next meal

People sleeping on friends’ couches because they are homeless

Children growing up in poverty

Young people who feel gangs are their only way out of destitution

People with disabilities told they need to go back to work or lose benefits, against their doctor’s orders

People who have sold sex for money or shelter

He said;

The United Kingdom’s impending exit from the European Union poses particular risks for people in poverty, but the Government appears to be treating this as an afterthought.

Dwelling on the effects of the rollout of Universal Credit, he maintained that the system had been imposed with “a sudden tonne of bricks approach, utterly inconsistent with… the whole British sense of community and the values of justice and fairness.”

He said;

The command and control approach reflected in Universal Credit is that sanctions should be harsh, immediate and painful – and yet all of the evidence that I’ve seen indicate that sanctions are usually counter-productive, that they create fear and loathing among claimants and they impose immense hardship.

He went into wider implications of government policies as he saw them. The ‘vital role’ of local authorities had been ‘gutted’ by a series of government policies, with public land sold off, libraries closed down, and youth services sized down. Soon, he suggested, there will be nowhere for young people to go.

They will find themselves living in an increasingly hostile society because community roots are being broken.

Asked what he thought about the UK’s future, Mr Alston said,

Britain is heading towards an alienated society… two dramatically different societies – of people living the high life but people on the other hand not able to afford a tin of baked beans.

He had spoken to government ministers, but found them unresponsive.

The Independent asked for Labour’s response, and was told that the party will stop the rollout of Universal Credit, end the benefit freeze and transform the social security system. However, Labour did not oppose the recent Budget measures which gave greater tax cuts to wealthier people, and neither do they whole-heartedly oppose Brexit. It is we Liberal Democrats who must lead the campaign for the radical reforms our country so urgently needs.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.