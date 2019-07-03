Not turning our back on Europe – why Bollocks to Brexit is the perfect message from Lib Dem MEPs to the rest of the EU

We all believe in the power of words, else this blog post would be entirely pointless. How words are received versus their intent though can be the spark for division and result in endless dissection, rather than focus on the message.
This ended up being part of the discussion for LBC Radio’s James O’Brien phone-in show yesterday morning. James, who is widely known for his views against Brexit, took issue with Lib Dem MEPs wearing Bollocks to Brexit’ T-shirts at the opening session of the European Parliament, stating that they were “inappropriate” and “slogan politics”. He also rightly took issue with Brexit Party MEPs rudely turning their backs during the Strasbourg Philharmonic’s performance of Ode to Joy, adopted by the EU as an anthem.
I disagree with James’s view. Political parties need to smash the mould to get their message across in a world of 280 characters or less. I would much rather that we do ruffle some feathers by being crystal clear than prance around, twisting ourselves in knots about our position like HM Opposition.
‘Bollocks to Brexit’ is the perfect antidote to the Brexit Party’s own message of division. It’s also instantly understandable to anyone seeking to understand the Lib Dems’ position on Brexit and acts as a clarion call for those across the political spectrum to stand alongside us in opposing this national act of self-harm.
Given the Brexit Party, and their ilk, will brazenly ride rough-shod over-polite conventions, have no issue openly saying they will “disrupt” the business of the EU and operate a completely opaque structure when it comes to funding and candidate selection…wearing a T-shirt that highlights there’s an alternative is perhaps the least the Lib Dems can do.
And, I hear that the word on the streets of Strasbourg is that the Lib Dem’s position is welcome, nay even a welcome return to British humour. The vast majority of MEPs are not ultra-sensitive milkshake dodgers. The Lib Dem MEPs have made already made their mark and provided a thankful balance to the image of turned backs. It’s an important reminder to the whole of Europe that Britain is not united in its desire to leave and that ‘Farage & Friends’ are not the only spokespeople in our pan-national legislature.
Finally, I know some callers to James’s show were worried about the children – those young people coming to pro-EU stalls and displays across the country who might see Bollocks to Brexit stickers or even watch the coverage on TV. Frankly, I’m pretty sure young people see far worse content through social media. Using a mild, giggle-inducing epithet to get a clear message across is nothing compared to the hate and mistrust preached by many of those who share the views of the Brexit Party.
To smash the mould is why the Lib Dems were founded and the root of our success. We shouldn’t be afraid to use the power of words to demonstrate our commitment to real action – to not turn our back on the European Union by stopping Brexit.
Would be nice if other (non-UK) MEPs could start wearing the tee-shirts, too… sure they would like to upset Nigel and his cronies.
What a dreadful anthem, though, a mournful dirge that could only be taken as a bureaucrat’s lament at his place in the world.
The problem with the slogan Bollocks to B****t is that it accepts, by using the rude word that I have not spelt out, the opposition world view.
We need positive slogans promoting the EU, not as an answer to those of the B****t Party but as an antidote to them.
How about a positive explanation of the real EU as an antidote to the faceless bureaucrats in Brussels telling us what to do slogan.
This is one way to enable our members and the British people to take back control of the narrative from Nigel and his fellow members of the elite.
In the picture I see 15 T-shirts with the inscription ‘STOP BREXIT’ but one displaying the offending word. Is this an early sign of dis-unity within our group of MEPs ?
Come off it, Josh R. The fact that you have written such a defensive self justifying article indicates that you deep down you really think it was naff.
To parody the chant on the football terraces, “It’s Naff, and you know it is”.
Just as all those rather wooden staged photos with diamond shaped posters are Naff.
No, Mr ‘R’, it’s just childish and offensive to some and just shows what a low priority in which good manners is held by many today. It might appeal to some conference junkies; but it will do very little to persuade a possibly receptive electorate that the Lib Dems are a serious party and worthy of their support.
‘B……s’ might be essential argot in the circles in which you move but, I can assure you, it’s not in common usage where I come from! But, what do I know? I am nearly 76 so I don’t really count any more, do I?
There are lots of people upset by these yellow teeshirt antics. As a venn diagram they would predominantly fall in the circle “Labour people who are upset at getting beaten by the Liberals in the media again” with a smaller but also substantial set “Brexiteers who are upset that the coverage of their regular stunt has been derailed”.
@William Fowler
The ‘Ode to Joy’ (An die Freude) a “mournful dirge”? Yes, when sung by a mezzo soprano (?) accompanied by a string quartet. You want to listen to the full fat version, courtesy of any number of renditions of the final movement of Beethoven’s 9th Choral Symphony, with tenor, soprano, baritone etc and orchestra giving it their all. Schiller’s opening words, sung by the baritone, “Freude schöne Götterfunken…” never sounded better!
Perhaps the version we heard yesterday just about sums up what’s wrong with the EU. It lacks b……s!
Gents you are going down the lets be bland and serious and people will flock to us. The only problem with that is it doesn’t work. You need to keep it simple and engage. Quick punchy slogans work, dry war and peace policy documents don’t, you may decry that but you can’t disprove it; after all how did a party with only one policy lead the EU election results
The Brexit party used simple messaging, an active social media presence and a “overwhelmingly negative” attack to win the online battle before the European elections, according to a new analysis of the campaign.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/jun/29/how-brexit-party-won-euro-elections-on-social-media
We live in a time when you have seconds to engage, if you want to say let me talk you through this policy doc, you’ll be sat alone wondering where the punters have gone, quite probably to the populist peddling horse shite, but there you go at, least you’ve been nice and haven’t used any naughty words.
Remember “Bollocks to Brexit” pushed the Lib Dems to second in the EU poll, no amount of policy docs and being nice would have done that. “But it upsets people”, well yes it does but as Jen states they ain’t the sort of people who are going to vote for you, so tough let them stay upset.
When was the last time a Lib Dem slogan created any interest?