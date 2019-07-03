Not turning our back on Europe – why Bollocks to Brexit is the perfect message from Lib Dem MEPs to the rest of the EU

We all believe in the power of words, else this blog post would be entirely pointless. How words are received versus their intent though can be the spark for division and result in endless dissection, rather than focus on the message.

This ended up being part of the discussion for LBC Radio’s James O’Brien phone-in show yesterday morning. James, who is widely known for his views against Brexit, took issue with Lib Dem MEPs wearing Bollocks to Brexit’ T-shirts at the opening session of the European Parliament, stating that they were “inappropriate” and “slogan politics”. He also rightly took issue with Brexit Party MEPs rudely turning their backs during the Strasbourg Philharmonic’s performance of Ode to Joy, adopted by the EU as an anthem.

I disagree with James’s view. Political parties need to smash the mould to get their message across in a world of 280 characters or less. I would much rather that we do ruffle some feathers by being crystal clear than prance around, twisting ourselves in knots about our position like HM Opposition.

‘Bollocks to Brexit’ is the perfect antidote to the Brexit Party’s own message of division. It’s also instantly understandable to anyone seeking to understand the Lib Dems’ position on Brexit and acts as a clarion call for those across the political spectrum to stand alongside us in opposing this national act of self-harm.

Given the Brexit Party, and their ilk, will brazenly ride rough-shod over-polite conventions, have no issue openly saying they will “disrupt” the business of the EU and operate a completely opaque structure when it comes to funding and candidate selection…wearing a T-shirt that highlights there’s an alternative is perhaps the least the Lib Dems can do.

And, I hear that the word on the streets of Strasbourg is that the Lib Dem’s position is welcome, nay even a welcome return to British humour. The vast majority of MEPs are not ultra-sensitive milkshake dodgers. The Lib Dem MEPs have made already made their mark and provided a thankful balance to the image of turned backs. It’s an important reminder to the whole of Europe that Britain is not united in its desire to leave and that ‘Farage & Friends’ are not the only spokespeople in our pan-national legislature.

Finally, I know some callers to James’s show were worried about the children – those young people coming to pro-EU stalls and displays across the country who might see Bollocks to Brexit stickers or even watch the coverage on TV. Frankly, I’m pretty sure young people see far worse content through social media. Using a mild, giggle-inducing epithet to get a clear message across is nothing compared to the hate and mistrust preached by many of those who share the views of the Brexit Party.

To smash the mould is why the Lib Dems were founded and the root of our success. We shouldn’t be afraid to use the power of words to demonstrate our commitment to real action – to not turn our back on the European Union by stopping Brexit.

* Josh has been a Lib Dem supporter since 1997 and became a member in January 2017.