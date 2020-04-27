Now is the time to stand up as champions of deliberative democracy

Our party is back on the right track. Covid seems to have brought us to our senses: the reaction of local parties, of MPs, and of peers to Covid has been impressive, and it does seem that there is a renewal of our central commitment to the idea of the empowered citizen as the most important element in a healthy politics.

The next step is to make ourselves the party of deliberative democracy, and to do so right now, by calling for a Covid Citizens’ Reference Panel to deliberate on and input into government policy as we transition over the coming months from lockdown to a new in-between and ultimately a new normal. This is the new political institution this moment demands, and we are the party to start the call for it.

Instead of arguing amongst themselves about how to throw the little people the “morale booster” of the resumption of the football season, government needs to be open about the simple truths that we can’t sustain complete lockdown much longer and that there won’t be a vaccine for at least 18 months, if not longer. That means we need to come out of lockdown to some degree, but not go back to normal. And here the really big questions begin.

Should children go back to school first? Or should the priority be getting as much manufacturing and industry back up and running as possible? Should different levels happen in different regions? Should distinctions be made by age group? Then there is tracking and tracing. Should we track people’s movements extensively? Should we prioritise contact tracing? How much should concern for privacy limit the extent to which we do either? If those who have had the virus are then immune, should they be able to do whatever they want, while everyone else has their freedom compromised? How would we deal with this dramatic new inequality if so?

Any answer to any of these questions involves trade-offs: the freedom of one group against that of another; privacy against security; and even lives lost directly to Covid against lives lost to the consequences of economic contraction. And the critical point about such trade offs is they cannot be resolved scientifically or just through expertise. They are about values and judgement, and they have tremendous consequences.

Our calls for a Covid Select Committee and an Independent Inquiry have been good starting points. But the better, bigger, citizen-driven response would be deliberative democracy, and a Covid Citizens’ Reference Panel. This would see a randomly selected but statistically representative group of citizens called together – a lot like jury service – to deliberate on the questions above and make recommendations to government to inform its decisions.

Such methods have come to the fore in recent years: in Ireland, a Citizens’ Assembly recommended that change in the law on abortion; in Canada, Australia, and many more, there has been extensive use of such processes to inform everything from budgets to planning laws to climate policy. The OECD is soon to publish a set of formal recommendations on best practice. Deliberative democracy is a proven approach.

This is the right approach at the right time for the country, and for our party to champion it. To do so will put us back where we should be – as liberal democrats not just by name but by nature, who believe in people, and believe that you get the best out of people if you treat and trust them as active citizens to be involved in shaping society, not just as selfish consumers to be sold a choice between options every few years and thrown treats in between.

* Jonn Alexander is a member of the Sevenoaks Local Party, founder of consultancy business the New Citizenship Project, and a member of the OECD Innovative Citizen Participation Network.